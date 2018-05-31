Advisory: Injured Workers Pre-Election Rally Demanding Justice & Dignity

TORONTO, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just days to go before the provincial election, injured workers and their supporters are descending on Queen's Park, to put all Parties on notice that the era of austerity and cuts at the Workplace Safety & Insurance Board (WSIB) is over.



What: Overnight vigil at Queen's Park, followed by rally and march

When: Vigil begins May 31st at 7pm. Rally begins June 1st at 11am.

Where: Queen's Park, Toronto

Why: Since 2010, the WSIB has doubled its own assets, while compensation benefits to injured workers have been cut in half. Injured workers are organizing to show that no matter who gets elected, we won't stand for such unfairness.

For more information, please contact:

Willy Noiles

ONIWG President

(289) 219-4473