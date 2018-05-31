RVM Enterprises, Inc. Joins Exterro Orchestrated E-Discovery Partner Program

Portland, OR & Jersey City, NJ, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, and RVM Enterprises, Inc., the preferred provider of E-Discovery and consulting services to leading global corporations and Am Law 100 firms, have announced that RVM joined the Exterro Orchestrated E-Discovery Partner Program to offer leading technologies and work flows that benefit corporate legal operations, implement legal holds, and provide new eDiscovery and compliance solutions. The partnership is intended to benefit the companies' mutual clients by building on and streamlining their combined service offerings.

Through the partnership with Exterro, RVM's clients can expect to see improved efficiencies that reduce legal spend through streamlined operations. This is achieved thanks to the combination of Exterro's award-winning technology and RVM's expertise in E-Discovery workflows, collection services, and enterprise platform integrations.

"RVM sees this partnership as a win-win for both organizations," said Geoffrey Sherman, RVM Chief Technology Officer. "Our clients will benefit from our deep understanding of creating and leveraging process efficiencies coupled with our expertise stemming from years of providing high volume E-Discovery services. We are now able to apply those skills to a leading and capable platform and generate better ROI earlier in the litigation process."

These services are in particular demand by companies seeking to control their ever-growing litigation spend, or to better integrate enterprise platforms such as Office 365. Other RVM services that will be enhanced by the partnership with Exterro include managed review and analytics, data mapping and legal hold governance, and legal operations project management and reporting.

The Orchestrated E-Discovery program helps customers manage, measure, and optimize discovery processes across all phases and stakeholders through one integrated platform. The program offers the potential for reduced time and investment by automating the various tasks and activities required for litigation and investigatory matters.

"We are thrilled to have RVM join the Exterro Orchestrated E-Discovery Partner Program," said Bobby Balachandran, President and CEO Exterro. "RVM's expertise in identifying and implementing unique workflows and delivering world-class E-Discovery services is a perfect complement to Exterro's process-centric approach to unifying all stages of the E-Discovery process. As a result of this partnership our joint clients will be able to get to the facts of every matter much more quickly and cost-effectively than ever before."

About Exterro

Exterro®, Inc. is the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations. Founded with the simple vision that applying the concepts of process optimization and data science to the way companies respond to litigation would drive more successful outcomes at a lower cost, Exterro has been positioned as a Leader in the last three years of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for E-Discovery Software. Built on an open architecture platform, Exterro's e-discovery and information governance software integrates with existing IT, HR and legal systems to deliver complete visibility into all critical data required for managing information assets more efficiently. For more information, visit exterro.com.

About RVM Enterprises

RVM is a certified woman-owned business, and has been the preferred provider of eDiscovery services and data solutions to leading corporations and Am Law 100 firms for over 20 years. RVM provides a broad range of services in both the private and public sectors, including: consulting services to address company-wide information governance, internal investigations and litigation readiness, advanced data analytics, managed document review, forensic data collection, data processing and hosting, and corporate enterprise solutions. For more information, visit www.rvminc.com.

