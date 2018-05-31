Williamsville Sears Signs an LOI to Acquire Control of a 58 Year Nigerian Insurance Underwriter

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williamsville Sears Management Inc. (OTC:WSML) ("WSML" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Conau Limited for the acquisition of 60% control equity which it holds in its subsidiary company African Alliance Insurance PLC, a Nigerian Stock Exchange quoted insurance company, in an all stock-swap transaction subject to the approval by both companies, the execution of definitive agreements and the achievement of certain other milestones.



The acquisition anticipated by the LOI is the result of a process initiated following WSML's strategic review announced a few months ago. If consummated, WSML will own 60% of the outstanding shares of African Alliance Insurance PLC. The due diligence process has already started and the transaction is expected to close in August. African Alliance PLC has the following subsidiaries: African Alliance Trustees Limited, Ghana Life, Frenchies Foods Limited, Universal Insurance Company PLC, African Alliance Holding Limited and Axiom Air Limited, a start-up airline company with operating licenses. African Alliance has over $50 million in annual revenues.

Kent Clark, Chairman & CEO of Williamsville Sears Management Inc., stated, "We wanted a partner who felt the same way about our commitment to clients and corporations. Here at WSML we realized early on that African Alliance Insurance PLC was the right fit. We are very enthusiastic about the African Alliance Insurance PLC partnership moving forward. This partnership continues to diversify the WSML Portfolio for our Shareholders and will continue to foster growth for the Company now and into the future."

Chief Cyril Ajagu, Founder & Chairman of Conau Limited stated, "Conau Limited and its group Companies have a combined business of over 230 years with African Alliance Insurance being 58 years old. Our relationship with WSML will help in crystallizing our long term vision of spreading across the globe through this veritable vehicle to create wealth with a human face and also be a pillar in God's Kingdom. Africa will be the biggest beneficiary of this relationship as turnkey projects can be unlocked and superior earnings guaranteed to the stakeholders."

About Williamsville Sears Management Inc.



Williamsville Sears Management is a diversified holding corporation that was formed by Mandla J. Gwadiso. The group operates its own assets through a range of subsidiary companies under its purview. The group's primary focus is in real estate, mining, media, transportation, entertainment and technology. The group uses vertical integration as a strategy of diversification and growth. The group plans to grow through acquisitions in Africa, United Kingdom and the United States.

Williamsville Sears Management actively seeks a select portfolio of high-calibre strategic subsidiaries which it acquires based on market trends and their ability to deliver strong returns to shareholders whilst enhancing the communities in which the investments are located. http://www.williamsville.us/

About African Alliance Insurance PLC

African Alliance Insurance Plc provides risk underwriting for life, related financial and pension services, and aviation and hospitality services for corporate and individual customers in Nigeria. The company offers annuity, group life, takaful, and other individual insurance products, as well as savings schemes and investment products. It also develops, rents, and manages properties; owns and manages airline; and operates restaurant and provides catering services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. African Alliance Insurance Plc is a subsidiary of Conau Limited. http://africanallianceplc.com/

Forward-Looking Information:



Cautionary Note:

The statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, such forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, technical advances in the industry as well as political and economic conditions present within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after a forward-looking statement was made.

For more information:

Catherine Lourens

info@dumbopr.com