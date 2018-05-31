The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and National Recreation and Park Association Launch 'Parks for Pollinators'

Ashburn, Virginia, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the critical need to increase pollinator habitat for beneficial insects, such as honey bees, monarch butterflies and others, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) have teamed up on a new "Parks for Pollinators" campaign aimed at raising public awareness of pollinator health and encouraging local action through public parks and pollinator gardens.

"NRPA is proud to partner with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation on this important initiative," said Lori Robertson, NRPA director of conservation. "Public parks play an increasing role in addressing pollinator decline, and this initiative will help strengthen the work our agencies do to educate the public about the important role pollinators play in our daily lives and inspire individuals to take action."

Through Parks for Pollinators, agencies will engage members of the public in a variety of settings, including community events, public education programs, social media and online communications. NRPA and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation will also fund on-the-ground survey research that will aid in understanding the public's perception of the pollinator crisis. Five park and recreation agencies have been selected to help conduct the research and include:

Chicago Park District — Chicago, Illinois

Houston Parks and Recreation Department — Houston, Texas

Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Department — Miami, Florida

City of Providence, Department of Public Parks — Providence, Rhode Island

Seattle Parks and Recreation — Seattle, Washington

"Local park and recreation centers are an ideal place to engage, educate and help more people to get involved in the creation of pollinator habitat in their communities and in their own backyards through pollinator gardens," said Jim King, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. "Parks can also provide a much-needed corridor of protected land for habitat creation, especially in urban areas."

Since 2015, ScottsMiracle-Gro has engaged in a multiyear Pollinator Promise effort to help home gardeners, community gardeners and urban planners understand the critical role pollinators play in our ecosystem and to provide them with the tools necessary to grow successful pollinator gardens.

The Parks for Pollinators campaign will kick off with an online photo contest that will take place during the month of June, which is also the month of National Pollinator Week, June 18–24. NRPA members and the public are encouraged to post a pollinator photo on social media using the hashtag #Parks4Polllinators to have the chance to win a pollinator garden prize pack with gardening products and tips for taking personal, at-home actions to support pollinator health.

According to a recent poll conducted by NRPA, nearly all Americans agree that promoting pollinator health should be a conservation priority across the United States. Promoting pollinator health includes protecting against the decline and death of pollinators, such as honey bees and other insects, and increasing their habitat.

To learn more about Parks for Pollinators, visit www.nrpa.org/parks4pollinators.

To learn more about NRPA, visit www.nrpa.org.

About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA's flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation

The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation, and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit www.scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org.

