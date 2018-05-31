Freeman Puts Emphasis on Continued Customer Growth, Names Janet Dell CGO

DALLAS, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aimed at driving continued growth across all aspects of its business and industry, Freeman — the world's leading brand experience company — today announced it has created a new chief growth officer (CGO) position and has named Janet Dell as the inaugural CGO.



Janet Dell, Inaugural CGO of Freeman





The announcement aligns with the recent CGO trend occurring in business today — in both small and large companies. In the past few years, industry leaders including The Coca-Cola Company, The Hershey Company and Kellogg Company (to name a few), have all hired CGOs to drive company growth and growth for their customers. Previously, traditional business growth strategies centered heavily around marketing campaigns for lead generation. With the rise of the CGO, an emphasis has been placed on cross-business visibility to drive not only growth through acquisitions of services and new competencies, but also through retention and expanding services provided to clients.

"As our first CGO, Janet will focus on proactively cultivating existing relationships and identifying new and expanded opportunities for Freeman to deliver the most meaningful and engaging brand experiences for clients and prospective customers," said Bob Priest-Heck, CEO of Freeman. "In her new role, Janet will have a clear view across multiple business functions, enabling her to take a holistic approach to company growth. The business growth landscape is shifting, and with Dell leading the charge, we look forward to taking Freeman to new levels of success."

Prior to joining Freeman, Dell served as the CEO of Marsh ClearSight, a global leader in risk, safety and claims management software. She was elevated to CEO after leading exponential growth as Marsh's chief operating officer of global sales. During her tenure, the company's annual sales topped more than $1.2 billion and global new business growth doubled. Before that, she held numerous leadership positions at Marsh ClearSight (formerly CS STARS LLC), including eastern zone leader of the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, global head of client experience, and head of product management. She has also held consultant, financial analyst, and fixed-income institutional trading positions throughout her career. Her impressive career, proven track record, expertise and leadership will play a critical role in delivering sustained, profitable growth for Freeman.

"I've held a variety of different positions throughout my career, all of which have helped prepare me for this new endeavor. I'm looking forward to applying what I've learned from past experiences and the knowledge I've garnered though my work to grow the Freeman brand and, by extension, the clients and brands that we engage with," said Dell. "Uncovering new opportunities for our customers and developing and cultivating synergistic relationships with clients will be concentrated points of focus for us as we continue to grow the Freeman brand and best position it to build on its legacy of success."

