OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the D.A. Davidson "Brands, Channels & the Changing Consumer" Forum

Globe Newswire  
May 31, 2018
ATLANTA, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in the D.A. Davidson "Brands, Channels & the Changing Consumer" Forum on June 14, 2018 at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL.

About Oxford
Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands.  Oxford also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact:   Anne M. Shoemaker
Telephone:   (404) 653-1455
Fax:   (404) 653-1545
E-mail:   InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com

