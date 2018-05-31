LogistiCare Names Andres Salinas as Senior Vice President of Program and Process Management

Atlanta, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation's largest non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) broker, today announced Andres Salinas has joined the company as senior vice president of program and process management. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for oversight and execution of enterprise program management, operational improvement and process initiatives.



Salinas joins LogistiCare from MCIC Vermont, a specialty insurance company which provides medical professional and general liability insurance coverage and risk management services to academic medical center subscribers and its various affiliated entities, employees and physicians. As vice president of the enterprise program management office at MCIC Vermont, Salinas led a team responsible for the prioritization, planning and execution of the portfolio of critical enterprise programs.



"Andres will be focused on building LogistiCare's program and process capabilities to drive operational excellence and predictable execution strategies for both internal and in support of the customer experience," said CEO Jeff Felton. "He has a proven record of measurable results partnering with business executives in multiple industries and functions to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness."



Prior to joining MCIC Vermont, Salinas served as vice president at McKesson Technology Solutions. As vice president of McKesson's office of business optimization, Salinas led a team focused on internal consulting, program management and organizational transformation. Prior to that, Salinas served in various leadership capacities at Booz Allen Hamilton and Bearing Point, implementing enterprise-wide programs focused on internal strategy, program management, process improvement and operational efficiency.



"The opportunity to work with a dynamic leadership team that is extremely passionate about the company's mission made LogistiCare extremely attractive," said Salinas. "My experience lends itself to helping firmly link short and long-term corporate strategy to operational programs. I'm looking forward to focusing on projects that will help elevate specific platforms within the company."



Salinas received a Bachelor of Arts degree in international business from James Madison University and an MBA in business strategy and marketing from the College of William and Mary. Prior to starting his business career, he served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.



About LogistiCare

LogistiCare, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, networking credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. In 2017, the company maintained a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders. For more information, visit www.logisticare.com.

