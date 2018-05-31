New York, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ready to Expand to Europe?" The 14 U.S. based tech growth companies selected by Invest in Bavaria's Offices in New York and San Francisco will definitely answer "YES" to that question… once they complete the German State of Bavaria's new one of a kind accelerator, Accelerate 2 Europe!

The much awaited Accelerate 2 Europe kicked off in New York last week with an interactive workshop on "Establishing Credibility in a New Market" by award winning Brandthropologist, Susan Lindner. This FREE program, which does not take an equity stake, is open to startups, emerging companies, as well as more established small to medium size businesses (SMB). Accelerate 2 Europe will stream an additional 5 live sessions from New York, Boston, San Francisco and Munich covering a broad range of business critical topics, from how to "Tap R&D Institutes and Partners in Bavaria for Rapid Product Development" and mastering the new data privacy regulations of the E.U.'s General Data Protection Rules (GDPR), which went into effect on May 25, 2018. These formal sessions will lay the groundwork for 1-on-1 mentoring with Invest in Bavaria's cross cultural teams in New York, San Francisco and Munich as well as with high-level international experts to provide each company with continued, customized support to succeed in Europe.

This exclusive program is designed for companies with a product/service on the market and whose next steps include European expansion – bringing their innovations to Bavaria, to Europe and beyond. This round includes B2B tech drivers in domains related to cloud and big data/advanced analytics, AI/machine learning, robotics/intelligent automation, the industrial internet, sensors, mobility and SaaS. Accelerate 2 Europe's first cohort of companies include: CressCap, KapitalWise, Mindtronic AI, phonan, RapidMathematix, Reality AI, ScanBard, SensiML Corp, Sensitel, Sureify Labs, Trueface.ai and XcooBee.

The mentoring and connecting accelerator provides U.S. growth companies access to German and U.S. domain experts, with a clear path to $20 trillion of E.U. purchasing power, and a door to the tech, research, and innovation Silicon Valley of Europe in Bavaria, Germany. Accelerate 2 Europe will conclude its program in the autumn, with the best in the group earning presentation slots at a pair of exclusive exhibit and pitch events: Europe's leading startup festival in Munich, Bits & Pretzels (Sept. 30 – Oct. 2), followed by Invest in Bavaria's 7th annual OktoberINVESTfest conference (Oct. 16th) in New York City before an array of investors and industry experts.

For Accelerate 2 Europe, Invest in Bavaria, U.S., has partnered with expert organizations including: Fraunhofer, BayStartup, Brigk Digital Incubator, Emerging Media, DWF, Rueter and Partner, Radius, EQS Group, and the German Center for Research and Innovation – New York.

For more information contact: accelerate@bavaria.org or visit www.accelerate2europe.com

About: Bavarian U.S. Offices for Economic Development, LLC is the U.S. representative office for Invest in Bavaria, a division of the German State of Bavaria's Ministry for Economic Affairs, Energy and Technology. Bavaria, with capital city Munich, is home to global players such as BMW, Siemens, Wacker Chemie, Allianz and Adidas along with more than 1200 U.S. companies—IBM, Microsoft, Google and GE, to name a few.

Bavaria, Europe's top tech hub, has a strong record as a successful base for leading international companies to drive business and innovation.

The Bavarian U.S. Offices offer cost free assistance to U.S. companies and investors to help them to find the optimum location for their European business and to identify investment opportunities in Germany's most innovative state, Bavaria. The organization also assists Bavarian companies considering international expansion into the U.S.. The Bavarian U.S. Offices for Economic Development, LLC with cross cultural teams in New York, Boston, San Francisco and New Haven, is one of Invest in Bavaria's 26 representative organizations globally. For additional information, please visit www.bavaria.org.

