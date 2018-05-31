Canadian Polish Congress - Mississauga District Presents Mississauga Polish Day - June 9, 2018

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Polish Congress is excited to announce the fourth annual Polish cultural festival, Mississauga Polish Day, taking place on Saturday June 9, 2018 at Mississauga Celebration Square.



This year the festival is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Poland's independence. Attractions will showcase Polish culture and history, with a Canadian twist. At least 25,000 visitors are expected.

Main Attractions

Live music and dance performances featuring 16 artists from a wide range of genres: traditional folk, pop, rock and blues

featuring 16 artists from a wide range of genres: traditional folk, pop, rock and blues The headliners are top 20 Canadian Idol finalist and TV/radio personality Anna Cyzon and Polish party music band Kompot

Hearty traditional Polish food such as pierogi, bigos and zapiekanki from a variety of vendors

such as pierogi, bigos and zapiekanki from a variety of vendors Two beer gardens serving Tyskie beer and Wyborowa vodka

serving Tyskie beer and Wyborowa vodka Kids' activities including Wild Ontario live animal shows, T-Rox Music School, bouncy castles and more!

including Wild Ontario live animal shows, T-Rox Music School, bouncy castles and more! Film Screenings : The Road to Independence Through the Eyes of Polish Filmmakers hosted by Ekran Polish Film Association

: The Road to Independence Through the Eyes of Polish Filmmakers hosted by Ekran Polish Film Association Art Studio : a visual art exhibit curated especially for the festival, featuring accomplished Polish-Canadian artists

: a visual art exhibit curated especially for the festival, featuring accomplished Polish-Canadian artists Classical Music Concert hosted by the Canadian Chopin Society on Friday, June 8 at 7-9 pm in the Noel Ryan Auditorium

About the Canadian Polish Congress

The Canadian Polish Congress is a national non-profit corporation. One of its main goals is to promote Polish culture to all Canadians in order to foster a better understanding and to contribute to the spirit of multiculturalism.

Mississauga Polish Day 2018

Saturday, June 9

12:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Mississauga Celebration Square

www.MississaugaPolishDay.ca

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter: @SaugaPolishDay

FREE entrance and parking

