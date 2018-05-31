Cobalt Names Steve Hashim as Sales Manager for Asia and the Middle East

NEODESHA, Kan., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has announced that it has added Steve Hashim, an experienced dealer network development specialist, as its new Sales Manager for Asia and the Middle East. Named by Boating Industry Magazine as one of its 2016 "Movers and Shakers" for his past achievements with Malibu Boats in the same markets, Mr. Hashim will bring a new focus to Cobalt's plan to expand in this important region. He will continue to represent Malibu to maintain continuity with that company's dealers.



"Steve is a strategic sales professional with a proven and consistent record of developing new dealers," said Jeffrey Morales, Cobalt's Director of Sales. "He uses a highly consultative approach that has also worked well in helping established dealers expand in the Asian market, which has enormous potential for growth in water sports."

"One of the many reasons for his success is his expertise with so many different aspects of the boating industry. Another is his unique ability to quickly build rapport and establish lasting relationships, and we consider ourselves lucky to have a talented sales professional like Steve working with Cobalt's World Class Dealer Network," Mr. Morales added.

Based in Thailand, Mr. Hashim's business training includes a BA in Economics and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth in the U.S. He looks forward to the opportunity to build even more interest in water sports in this region that's relatively unfamiliar with the recreational boating lifestyle.

About Cobalt: Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats.

