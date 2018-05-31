Data443 to Exhibit Alongside Caretower at Infosecurity Europe 2018

RALEIGH, N.C., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc., a leading data security company, today announced its upcoming presence alongside its premier reseller and services partner Caretower at this year's Infosecurity Europe, June 5-7, 2018, Stand #J18, Olympia, London. As organizations experience the impact and potential liabilities of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), many are seeking data solutions that can quickly deliver an effective response. Caretower, a specialist cyber security integrator and managed service provider, together with Data443 will showcase how organizations can fast-track data privacy compliance and security using Data443's award-winning data classification, governance, and eDiscovery product ClassiDocs™.



"The GDPR is far reaching and demands immediate and continuous vigilance with regard to data security and privacy protection," said Jason Remillard, CEO and founder of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. "Caretower is expert at risk assessment and response for organizations impacted by the GDPR. We are pleased to work with them to deliver a cost-effective, single-solution response to GDPR compliance that can be up and running within hours – significantly faster than the months, and sometimes years, it takes other solutions to deploy."

ClassiDocs delivers a user-friendly interface that enables organizations to respond immediately to GDPR demands with features such as explicit PII search, data subject access request (DSAR) capabilities, customer eDiscovery, and data breach notifications. At the same time the product provides an accurate and continuously up-to-date inventory of the entire data estate, including all end points, any attached or mapped cloud storage, databases, email, structured and unstructured data, and data at rest or in flight so organizations always have a clear view of their data assets with respect to time and point of contact. ClassiDocs is the only product on the market with this wide-ranging, feature-rich capability set.

Upon deployment and without specific training, users can:

Discover PII, PCI, HIPAA, and Other Confidential Information

Report On and Remediate Security Access Controls

Respond to DSARs and Remediation Actions with Built-in Analytics

Comply with 12 of the Most Critical GDPR Articles for both Reporting and Technical Controls

Data443 was recently named one of the top 15 U.S.-based advisory firms for GDPR solutions and services by Black Book Market Research LLC. ClassiDocs is available now via cloud, hybrid, and on premise deployment. Companies can start a PoC in minutes by clicking this link https://www.data443.com/get-free-online-interactive-demo-team-2/.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK:LDSR) enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, our award-winning data classification and governance technology, supports over 200 file types and 400 databases with a user-first, user-centric design that speeds ease of use and compliance-policy conformance without training. Data443 delivers classification, discovery, governance, GDPR compliance, and DSAR management coupled with DLP, CASB, SIEM, and cloud solutions to provide user-enabled, governance-enabled, up-to-date security for every data point, every time.

About Caretower

Caretower is a multi-award winning specialist cyber security integrator and managed service provider. With over 20 years' experience and a comprehensive IT services portfolio, we help our customers address IT sourcing challenges, software licensing needs, innovate with new IT solutions and embrace the cloud through a range of managed services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See DATA443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.'s filings with the SEC, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

For Further Information

