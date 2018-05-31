Rackspace Continues Build Out of Executive Team

SAN ANTONIO, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace® announced today that Mark Bunting has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bunting joins the executive leadership team, led and built out by CEO Joe Eazor over the past year. Under Eazor's leadership, Rackspace is poised to continue its transformation as one of the industry's broadest providers of IT and professional services across applications, data, security and infrastructure.



"I've known and worked with Mark for years and am excited to have him formally on board," said Joe Eazor, CEO, Rackspace. "His appointment to CMO, in combination with the recent additions to the Rackspace executive team, serves as a signal to the market that we're ready to drive Rackspace forward as a digital transformation leader."

"We are thrilled to have Mark formally join us as CMO as we chart the next phase of our growth," said Jeff Cotten, president and chief revenue officer, Rackspace. "He has extensive passion, knowledge and experience as a marketer, influencer and technology enthusiast. The momentum he has driven as interim CMO for the past two months has been tremendous, and we look forward to further acceleration under his leadership."

Bunting brings more than 25 years of experience as a technologist, author, TV personality and influencer to the role. He has served as interim CEO and CMO at various technology companies where his experiences ranged from driving traditional marketing strategy and deployment, to sales and marketing organizational restructure, to agency and personnel selection and team building. Bunting has also held acting C-suite roles at Apollo Education and McAfee and currently serves as a mentor to numerous technology start-ups at the Texas-based accelerator Capital Factory. In addition to his experience in the C-suite, Bunting is a recognized TV personality on the topic of demystifying technology as host of programs for The Discovery Channel, CNBC, The Learning Channel, Fox and his own series, "Bunting's Window," which ran for 23 years on 11 airlines globally. A serial entrepreneur, he has also founded numerous digital and media brands, including SkyTV, which was sold to Ziff-Davis.

"I've been a customer of Rackspace for years and have always been amazed by the company's commitment to what it rightfully calls ‘Fanatical Experience'," said Bunting. "As one of the world's leading providers of cloud-ready IT solutions, we see infinite opportunity at Rackspace to continue to help all enterprises, big and small, realize the full potential of their IT investments. I'm honored to be a part of the next incarnation of this innovative and dedicated organization."

As CMO, Bunting will be directly responsible for global marketing strategy and all aspects of the marketing organization including communications, brand, advertising, creative, digital, field and channel marketing. He will be based in the company's San Antonio and Austin, TX offices.

Bunting is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, where he is currently a lecturer at the Stan Richards School of Advertising and Public Relations.

