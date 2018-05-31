SURGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LOOKHU TO PROVIDE STREAMING MOVIES, TV, MUSIC AND MORE TO SURGE PHONE CUSTOMERS

Las Vegas, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Surge Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:SURG) a broad-based technology company that wholly owns subsidiaries in Telecommunications, Fintech and Blockchain-oriented Technologies, announces today an agreement with LookHu, Inc. to offer first run movies, television shows and unlimited premium music streaming to SurgePhone Wireless customers.

Byron Booker, President and CEO of LookHu stated, "LookHu is tailor-made for cord-cutters who want more for less, and Surge resonates with that same audience — bringing these two disruptors together brings power back to the people."

Surge CEO, Brian Cox stated, "This is another innovative step to add value while building the Surge ecosystem. As the number of no-contract wireless customers pushes towards 100,000,000 subscribers, providing enhanced services at affordable pricing will help Surge gain nationwide market share."

An unlimited number of SurgePhone users will receive 30 days free trial of all LookHu services, plus receive free LookHu basic service as long as they remain a SurgePhone customer.

Cox added, "We have preinstalled LookHu on 20,000 Surge Volt_5XL smartphones for the launch and expect to expand quickly. This partnership with LookHu is consistent with the types of life enhancing technology products and services we will provide our customers."

"Streaming audio and video on mobile is the new normal, I feel bringing together LookHu's movies and music with Surge's unlimited network may be game changing within the prepaid wireless sector. LookHu will also bring SurgePhone greater awareness through our original content promotions and celebrity-driven events. We have already started to work closely with the Surge team and look forward to growing this relationship" Booker said in a statement.

For more information on SurgePhone Wireless, please visit SurgePhone.com . For information on Surge Holdings, go to SurgeHoldings.com and subscribe to the Instant News Alerts so you get weekly, real-time company information and market updates, news, blogs, investor relations materials, and more. Don't forget to checkout our new "Ask the CEO" feature for your chance to be on our CEO monthly question and answer podcast and video blog.

ABOUT SURGE HOLDINGS, INC.

Surge Holdings a publicly traded company that wholly owns subsidiaries that utilize emerging technology to improve the quality of life for the unbanked, under-banked, the overlooked and unhappily banked millennial population. Current holdings include Telecommunications, Blockchain Fintech Software as a Service (SaaS), Cryptocurrency Asset Mining and Social Media Digital Marketing.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

