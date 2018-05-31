Merit Medical Announces Leadership Change and Appointment of Interim CFO

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, today announced that Bernard Birkett has resigned as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other business opportunities. It is Merit's understanding that Mr. Birkett's departure is not attributable to any disagreement with Merit's accounting principles or practices or financial statement disclosures.



"We appreciate the contributions Bernard has made over the years in Europe and over the past few years on a company-wide basis and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Raul Parra, CPA, a Merit veteran of more than eight years, has been appointed as Merit's interim Chief Financial Officer. Parra worked in various audit positions for Deloitte & Touche prior to joining Merit. During his tenure at Merit he has served in various roles, most recently as Corporate Controller and Vice President of Accounting.

"Raul has built a very effective team over the past several years and has a great working relationship with the entire management team," Lampropoulos said. "We are fortunate to have an experienced leader during this transition. Our efforts will continue to focus on our broad global infrastructure while meeting our objectives for the business."

