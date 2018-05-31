Advantech to Exhibit Full-Scale Temperature Control and Monitoring Solutions at 2018 Annual Global Cold Chain Expo in Chicago

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantech—a leading global manufacturer of embedded, automated and ruggedized computing products, services and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions—will exhibit at the 2018 Global Cold Chain Expo, June 25-27, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Ill. Showcasing a wide range of embedded computing products, platforms and services, Advantech will focus on its intelligent, customizable solutions that are empowering enterprises and revolutionizing the cold chain ecosystem.

"Advantech is proud to join more than 7,500 decision-makers and innovators to find solutions and share best practices for managing the complexities in the temperature-sensitive perishables supply chain," says Mike Allen, channel manager at Advantech. "In today's global supply chains, improving processes to ensure the safe and successful storage and transport of perishable goods including produce, dairy, meats, medicines and more is critical. Advantech addresses classic temperature-monitoring limitations to meet the demands of businesses throughout the cold chain industry, with real-time monitoring technologies that not only help reduce spoilage but also increase profitability for stakeholders by mitigating loss."

As one of a select few companies offering cost-effective, end-to-end solutions in each sector of the transportation supply chain—from port to warehouse to trucking to retail delivery—Advantech will feature the TREK-530, its compact RISC-based in-vehicle computing box for real-time logistics and fleet management. Powered by a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 212 quad-core ARM® Cortex™-A7 SoC, isolated DI/O and two extension slots for optional expansion, TREK-530 features built-in WLAN, Bluetooth and GNSS modules that offer enhanced connectivity. Moreover, the system's broad temperature range (-20 to 65 °C), can withstand operation in harsh environments. Equipped with Advantech's industrial-grade Android Remote General Utilities System (ARGUS) OS for remote management, TREK-530 is compatible with 12/24V vehicle power and compliant with MIL-STD-810G and 5M3 standards for shock/vibration tolerance and offers multiple isolated DI/O support for dry or wet contact and vehicle speed sensor inputs for measuring distance. When coupled with Advantech's forthcoming hand-held temperature sensor, TREK-120, to be released in Q3, 2018, TREK-530 will offer warehouse, transportation and retail customers a new level of insight to monitor food temperature and status.

"Particularly with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), which regulates the sanitary transport of food, shippers and carriers, Advantech has designed cold chain technologies to do more than just ensure proper temperatures are maintained for the duration of food and perishables transport," adds Allen. "Our complete spectrum of embedded computing platforms and abundant domain know-how is ushering in a new era of cold chain intelligence. Advantech is enabling enterprises to optimize and modernize warehouse design and retail monitoring while guaranteeing that every product moves from the point of production to the point of purchase efficiently and with its integrity intact."

Stop by booth #3742 and meet the Advantech team at the Global Cold Chain Expo

