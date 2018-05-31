GreenPower selects Creative Bus Sales as exclusive Factory Representative

PORTERVILLE, Calif., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSX-V:GPV) (OTCQX:GPVRF) ("GreenPower") announces that it has entered into an exclusive factory representative agreement with Creative Bus Sales, the U.S.'s largest bus dealer for sales, parts and service. With 19 physical locations, a 75-person sales team and 200+ service and support staff, Creative Bus Sales sold thousands of buses in the U.S. last year alone.



Along with signing the 3-year exclusive agreement, Creative Bus Sales has placed an initial order of 15 buses with GreenPower for their inventory: 5 EV-STARS and 10 Synapse School Buses.

"This arrangement with Creative Bus Sales is vital, as it provides GreenPower a sophisticated and well-respected sales and service network throughout our primary target market, and will meaningfully strengthen our ability to sell vehicles coast to coast. GreenPower will effectively now have the largest sales, parts and service network for any electric bus manufacturer in the U.S.A.

We are excited to partner with an entity that unquestionably has the ability to effectively demonstrate, sell and service, electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles. We have a suite of compelling and quality products, and now we have a well-regarded nationwide representative", said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower.

The president of Creative Bus Sales, Tony Matijevich said regarding this new relationship: "Creative Bus Sales and GreenPower working together make a match that is going to be hard for competitors to beat. With the most extensive and compelling EV bus offerings available from GreenPower; combined with Creative Bus Sales – the largest and most respected bus dealer in America – this new relationship represents a paradigm shift for the bus industry!"

GreenPower's vehicles will soon be added to the Creative Bus Sales website. For more information on Creative Bus Sales, visit www.creativebussales.com

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

