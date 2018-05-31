Sustainable Brands Reveals Final Program Details for SB'18 Vancouver

San Francisco, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2018 – Sustainable Brands® recently announced final program details for SB'18 Vancouver, running June 4-7 at Vancouver Convention Centre West in Vancouver, British Columbia. Programming this year will take place on the mainstage, through breakout sessions and workshops, and in the Activation Hub, the central networking and collaboration hub of the conference.

More than 300 influential leaders and cutting-edge practitioners of environmental and social innovation will share new tools and frameworks, cutting-edge business solutions and case studies related to design and innovation for The Good Life. Full program highlights include:

Brendan Seale, Sustainability Manager, Resource Efficiency at IKEA Canada , unveils insights from IKEA's test kitchen, SPACE10, and divulges what this means for the future of "good" fast food.

, unveils insights from IKEA's test kitchen, SPACE10, and divulges what this means for the future of "good" fast food. A Good Finance Innovation Lab, with Facilitator Christina Wong, Director at SustainAbility and Designer Shanna Ruyle, invites attendees to collaborate on ways to amplify the trend towards socially-responsible investment and how to require taking sustainability into account.

and Designer Shanna Ruyle, invites attendees to collaborate on ways to amplify the trend towards socially-responsible investment and how to require taking sustainability into account. Paul Salinger, Strategic and Creative Communications/Sustainability Champion at Oracle , Mariela Mcllwraith, Director, Industry Advancement at Events Industry Council , Yalmaz Siddiqui, Vice President, Corporate Sustainability at MGM Resorts International , and Miguel Naranjo, Associate Programme Officer – Relationship Management at the UN Climate Change Secretariat , lead a deep-dive session on Redesigning Event Management for Sustainability.

, Mariela Mcllwraith, Director, Industry Advancement at , Yalmaz Siddiqui, Vice President, Corporate Sustainability at , and Miguel Naranjo, Associate Programme Officer – Relationship Management at the , lead a deep-dive session on Redesigning Event Management for Sustainability. Kate White, Professor in Consumer Insights, Prosocial Consumption and Sustainability at the University of British Columbia Sauder School of Business shares the SHIFT Framework for encouraging sustainable consumer behaviors.

shares the SHIFT Framework for encouraging sustainable consumer behaviors. Prerna Chatterjee, Marketing Manager, Sustainability - Personal and Home Care at BASF , speak about their Sustainable Palm Oil commitment from the Activation Hub stage.

, speak about their Sustainable Palm Oil commitment from the Activation Hub stage. A Good Fashion Innovation Lab, with Facilitator Solitaire Townsend, Co-Founder at Futerra , and Designer John Longchamps, invites attendees to discuss how fast fashion, water utilization, and materials used are impacting the fashion industry, co-creating methods to work these challenges.

, and Designer John Longchamps, invites attendees to discuss how fast fashion, water utilization, and materials used are impacting the fashion industry, co-creating methods to work these challenges. Dan Lambe, President at Arbor Day , and Carolyn Schotchmer, Regional Manager at TD Bank, explore how a tree planting organization and one of North America's largest financial institutions are tacking fundamental citizenship strategies.

, and Carolyn Schotchmer, Regional Manager at explore how a tree planting organization and one of North America's largest financial institutions are tacking fundamental citizenship strategies. A lunch session, hosted by Shaw and in dialogue with the International WELL Building Institute , dives into the topics of health, transparency and inclusion in homes and in the workspace.

and in dialogue with the , dives into the topics of health, transparency and inclusion in homes and in the workspace. Eliza Roberts, Senior Manager, Water at Ceres , Margaret Henry, Director, Sustainability at PEPSICO , Christina Nicholson, Director, Sustainable Innovation at Gap Inc. and Ian Knight, Global Site Sustainability Manager at MARS , present on building brand value while mitigating water risk.

, Margaret Henry, Director, Sustainability at , Christina Nicholson, Director, Sustainable Innovation at and Ian Knight, Global Site Sustainability Manager at , present on building brand value while mitigating water risk. Peter Patterson, Blockchain Market Leader at IBM , Joe Madden, CEO at XPANSIV , Steven Fish, Founder & CEO at ESG Ledger and Scott Arenson, Founder & CEO at Blockchains for Social Good investigate how blockchain technology can power superior supply chain innovation and understanding.

, Joe Madden, CEO at , Steven Fish, Founder & CEO at and Scott Arenson, Founder & CEO at investigate how blockchain technology can power superior supply chain innovation and understanding. A lunch session, sponsored by Cone Communications, discusses how brands can right-size purpose for their organizations. Speakers include Alison DaSilva, Executive Vice President at Cone Communications, Atlanta Mcllwraith, Senior Manager Community Engagement and Communications at Timberland and Christopher Miller, Activism Manager at Ben and Jerry's.

Nearly 3,000 brand leaders and supporters are expected to attend next week with attendance already confirmed from companies like Unilever, Google, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Ford, P&G, Kimberly Clark, Campbell Soup, Levi's, Gap, Timberland, Lululemon, MEC, Lush and hundreds more. Executive and Leadership Pass tickets are available for full conference programming, and Community Passes are available for those wishing to participate in Innovation Labs and programming within the Activation Hub.

For further information on the conference program, Special Events and other networking opportunities, please visit the conference website at www.SB18Vancouver.com or call 1.415.626.2212. Registration is open and global business leaders with innovative solutions are encouraged to participate.

