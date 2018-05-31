AbacusNext Announces GDPR Compliance, Appoints Data Protection Officer

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext®, the largest Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider for the professional services sector, announced that it is fully compliant with the rules mandated by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the European Union's new regulatory framework for data privacy and protection. GDPR came into effect on May 25th, 2018 and replaced the 1995 EU Data Protection Directive.



As both a data controller and a data processor handling large amounts of sensitive data for clients all over the world, AbacusNext employees have undergone extensive GDPR training to ensure the company's compliance with the new rules and to help clients with their own GDPR compliance needs. AbacusNext is committed to assisting its clients and partners with their transition to all data protection regulations initiated by the EU.

"Our clients' privacy and security are at the heart of everything we do at AbacusNext," said AbacusNext CEO, Alessandra Lezama. "We welcome GDPR's more stringent data protection and privacy standards, and as the trusted technology partner to over a million professionals worldwide, we are committed to supporting and assisting our clients with their own regulatory requirements with our portfolio of turnkey compliance and security solutions."

This announcement represents the culmination of more than a year's worth of work by the AbacusNext Compliance Team in consultation with outside council Teeple Hall, LLP and international law and compliance specialist Wendy Kennedy, who's been appointed AbacusNext's Data Protection Officer (DPO). As DPO, Kennedy has and will continue to help educate employees on GDPR compliance requirements, train staff involved in data processing, conduct internal compliance audits, and serve as the point of contact between AbacusNext and GDPR Supervisory Authorities.

"It's been a pleasure working with AbacusNext to continue their legacy of data protection compliance for their clients," said Kennedy. "I look forward to our continued efforts to maintain and expand the robust data privacy and security compliance regime we've established over the past year."

For more information on AbacusNext's GDPR compliance project, visit abacusnext.com/GDPR, or contact the AbacusNext Compliance Team at compliance@abacusnext.com.

As the largest Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider for the professional services sector, AbacusNext helps legal and accounting professionals achieve ultimate success and peace of mind through the delivery of a complete suite of compliance-ready technology solutions designed to support a secure and cloud-enabled practice at a cost they can afford. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and backed by private investment with Providence Equity, AbacusNext delivers products and services to over 500,000 businesses worldwide.

Providence is a premier global private equity firm with more than $54 billion in capital under management. Providence pioneered a sector-focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm's inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 160 companies and is a leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education and information industries. Providence is headquartered in Providence, RI, and also has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.provequity.com.

