Propel Media Strengthens Balance Sheet with New $57 million, 5-year Credit Facility with MGG Investment Group

Secured a 5-year, $50 million term debt and $7 million revolver facility from MGG Investment Group

Retired original facility seven months in advance of maturity due to strong cash flow

Retired $5 million outstanding obligation to former Future Ads owners

$55 million cumulative reduction in debt and other future obligations since Future Ads merger in January 2015

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propel Media, Inc. (OTC:PROM), a performance focused digital media and advertising company, today announced that it has entered into a new 5-year, $50 million term and $7 million revolver credit facility with MGG Investment Group.

The original $81 million term and $15 million revolving facility was entered into in January 2015 in connection with Propel Media's merger with Future Ads. The original facility was set to mature in January 2019 and had $53.2 million outstanding when it was retired in full on May 30, 2018.

Additionally, in connection with the 2015 merger with Future Ads, the Company incurred a $10 million deferred obligation to the former owners of Future Ads. On May 31, 2018, the Company is paying $5 million of this obligation. The Company and the former owners of Future Ads have agreed to extend the due date of the final $5 million payment to June 30, 2023.

"We have successfully refinanced our credit facility with MGG, which participated in our original 2015 financing and has been an excellent partner over the last three and a half years," said Marv Tseu, Chief Executive of Propel Media. "Because of our strong free cash flow during the last several years, we have been successful in reducing our debt and future obligations by approximately $55 million since the January 2015 merger with Future Ads, which is equal to approximately $0.22 per outstanding share. We also used excess cash last year to acquire DeepIntent, our Company's artificial intelligence and audience insights platform business. This refinancing significantly improves our balance sheet and provides Propel Media with the capital structure to continue to pursue exciting growth opportunities," said Mr. Tseu.

"We are pleased to be the sole credit provider to Propel Media as a result of this transaction. We have had an excellent relationship with the Company for several years, and we are very pleased to continue our partnership," said Kevin Griffin, Chief Executive Officer, MGG Investment Group.

Further details concerning these transactions can be found in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 30, 2018.

