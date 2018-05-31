Evine to Premiere Exclusive Fashion Line – Fig & Vine – a Couture Collection Featuring Bold Prints and Unique Embellishments

MINNEAPOLIS, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evine Live Inc. ("Evine") (NASDAQ:EVLV), a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company (evine.com), today announced the exclusive launch of Fig & Vine, a fashion collection that will include statement-making pieces including flowing silhouettes, bold prints and detailed embroidery. Launching on June 2, the unstoppable collection will resemble Hampton-like style and provide lavish, high-end looks at amazing prices. Found only at Evine, Fig & Vine will provide shoppers with a fashion line unlike any other with its unique stitching, beading and light fabrics.



"As a Company, we are continuing to focus our efforts on building-up proprietary brands and providing our customers with unique products that cannot be found anywhere else within the marketplace," said Michael Henry, Chief Merchandising Officer at Evine. "Fig & Vine was designed and inspired to give our shoppers an exclusive collection that features high-end, beachy looks at a great value. This is just another example of how we are continuing to make Evine the ultimate shopping destination."

Featuring free-flowing, comfortable pieces, the Fig & Vine line sets itself apart within the fashion industry by combining nautical elements with comfortable fabrics. The collection is designed to be a go-to for vacation and summertime needs and will showcase sophisticated looks shoppers can feel good in whether they are on a weekend getaway or spending the day out on the town with their girlfriends. The exclusive-to-Evine collection will launch Saturday, June 2 at 12pm ET and 5:00pm ET.

"Fig and Vine is more than a fashion collection – it's a direct result of our shoppers and what they were asking for," said David Miller, Vice President of Fashion and Accessories at Evine. "We have the ability to build exclusive, proprietary brands from the ground-up which allows us to respond to our customers' requests and provide them industry-leading products that are on-trend and one-of-a-kind. We are excited for this brand launch and look forward to continuing the cultivation of our proprietary business."

Viewers are invited to watch the Fig & Vine premiere Saturday, June 2 via cable and satellite, mobile apps and live streaming online at www.evine.com. Evine airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation's top cable providers. Find Evine in your area: bit.ly/1CNa450.

For more information on Fig & Vine, visit www.evine.com/Fig&Vine . For more information on Evine, visit www.evine.com.

About Evine

Evine Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) operates Evine, a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company that offers a mix of proprietary, exclusive and name brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience via television, online and mobile. Evine reaches more than 87 million cable and satellite television homes with entertaining content in a comprehensive digital shopping experience offered 24 hours a day.

About Fig & Vine

Discover the unstoppable style of Fig & Vine, available exclusively at Evine. This brand-new couture collection offers incredible versatility and comfort while providing a lavish look built around bold prints, flowing silhouettes, and volume pieces with beautiful embellishments and intricate embroidery. Whether you are power shopping with the girls or being whisked away for the weekend, let Fig & Vine showcase your sophistication and keep you looking as unstoppable as you feel.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

Contact:

Media:

Liz Joseph

Evine

press@evine.com

(952) 943-6192

Investors:

Michael Porter

Evine

mporter@evine.com

(952) 943-6517