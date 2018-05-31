PR N° C2852C

STMicroelectronics announces Executive Committee

New President & CEO Jean-Marc Chery to lead newly formed Executive Committee

Amsterdam, May 31, 2018 - Upon the proposal of ST's new President & CEO Jean-Marc Chery, the Supervisory Board has approved the establishment of a newly formed Executive Committee, entrusted with the management of the Company and led by Mr. Chery as its Chairman.

The other members of ST's Executive Committee are:

Orio Bellezza, President, Technology, Manufacturing and Quality

Marco Cassis, President, Sales, Marketing, Communications and

Claude Dardanne, President, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group

Lorenzo Grandi, President, Finance, Infrastructure and Services and Chief Financial Officer

Marco Monti, President, Automotive and Discrete Group

Georges Penalver, President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility

Steven Rose, President, Legal Counsel

Benedetto Vigna, President, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group.



« ST's new Executive Committee is a team of strong and experienced semiconductor industry leaders. Our first priority is to deliver on our 2018 business and financial objectives and continue on our path of sustainable and profitable growth. Customers choose ST because we are able to bring them innovation in technology and products. We will keep pushing in this direction, with a focus on fast time-to-market and strong execution, to create value for customers and for all of our stakeholders. » said Jean-Marc Chery, President & CEO of STMicroelectronics.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices. By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2017, the Company's net revenues were $8.35 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

