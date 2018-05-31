Duluth Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BELLEVILLE, Wis., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) ("Duluth Trading") (NASDAQ:DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men's and women's casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced that members of its executive team will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



The William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference will be held on Wednesday, June 13th in Chicago. Stephanie Pugliese, Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Loretta, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 10:40 a.m. Central Time. They will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

The D.A. Davidson "Brands, Channels, and the Changing Consumer" conference will be held on Thursday, June 14th in Chicago. Dave Loretta, Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking on two panels. The first, titled "Digital Marketing: How to Maximize Spending Efficiency," will be at 10:00 a.m. Central Time and the second, titled "Finding Real Estate Opportunities in a Changing Retail Landscape," will be at 12:15 p.m. Central Time. He will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A live audio webcast of the William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference presentation will be available at ir.duluthtrading.com.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Belleville, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and "store like no other" retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our "No Bull Guarantee" - if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.

