Inovio CEO to Speak on Viral Epidemic Preparedness Panel at BIO International Convention

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) today announced that Dr. J. Joseph Kim, President and CEO, will address Inovio's ability to respond to emerging viral threats at the Biotechnology Industry Organization's annual international convention, June 4-7 in Boston, MA. Dr. Kim will join other world leaders in pandemic response on a panel:



From One Epidemic to the Next: Learning from Ebola and Zika

June 5, 2018 at 11 AM ET

The panel will use the most recent experiences with Ebola and Zika to discuss the challenges of vaccine development in the midst of a global public health emergency with experts from industry, government and partner organizations. Experts from industry, government and partner organizations will consider whether existing systems, mechanisms and incentives for vaccine development are sufficient to prepare us for the next epidemic threat. Joining Dr. Kim on the panel are these government, non-government and commercial leaders: Richard Hatchett, CEO, CEPI; Rick Bright, Director, BARDA; Julia Spencer, Executive Director, Global Vaccines Public Policy, Merck & Co.; and Nima Farzan, CEO, PaxVax.

Inovio was the first organization to develop, manufacture and report positive human data from a Zika vaccine in less than seven months – when traditional vaccines take several years to reach this point. These results were published in the October 2017 – New England Journal of Medicine. By utilizing both the capabilities and versatility of Inovio's DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines, Inovio is poised to combat well-established pathogens with significant unmet needs to new and emerging threats around the world, while also offering treatment alternatives and prevention of multiple cancers and infectious diseases.

In addition to the recent Zika publication, Inovio recently announced a $56 million partnership with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) under which Inovio will develop vaccine candidates against two emerging viral threats: Lassa fever and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Inovio is also advancing its vaccines in clinical trials against HIV, Ebola and hepatitis B infection, in both preventive and therapeutic modalities.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Inovio is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA immunotherapies that transform the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Inovio's proprietary platform technology, ASPIRE, applies next-generation antigen sequencing and DNA delivery to activate potent immune responses to targeted diseases. The technology functions exclusively in vivo, and has been demonstrated to consistently activate robust and fully functional T cell and antibody responses against targeted cancers and pathogens. Inovio is the only immunotherapy company that has reported generating T cells whose killing capacity correlates with relevant clinical outcomes. Inovio's most advanced clinical program, VGX-3100, is in Phase 3 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical precancer. Also in development are Phase 2 immuno-oncology programs targeting head and neck cancer, bladder cancer, and glioblastoma, as well as platform development programs in hepatitis B, Zika, Ebola, MERS, and HIV. Partners and collaborators include MedImmune, Regeneron, Roche/Genentech, ApolloBio Corporation, The Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, CEPI, DARPA, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, Drexel University, NIH, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, U.S. Military HIV Research Program, and Laval University. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

