RTI Presents "Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity" Complimentary Webinar

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary webinar, "Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity."



Today, electric utilities across the world are facing tremendous challenges in the way that OT and IT systems interact. Current automation and control systems, such as SCADA, EMS, DMS, OMS and back-office systems, are being confronted with connecting new devices, meeting new requirements and addressing security needs. Additionally, for many of the electric utilities, accessing the data that they have created and saved is a tremendous problem. It is essentially "frozen" in legacy systems and protocols with few options for access, sharing or securing. In far too many cases, multiple stand-alone systems are still in place, so integration costs continue to rise. "Just give me the data" is frequently the biggest problem statement discussed industry-wide.

When looking at architectural solutions, electric utilities are finding tremendous benefit in moving from device management to data centricity. However, electric utilities need systems that navigate the past, the present and protect the investment well into the future. As a result, numerous utilities are investing in systems that will redefine the industry with a radically advanced approach to automation that safely and seamlessly integrates humans, existing mechanical equipment, machine learning and AI.

In this webinar, RTI's director of market development, future grid, Erik Felt, will discuss the future of the electric grid and how RTI Connext® DDS provides a technology which enables a purely data-centric architecture versus a traditional hardware solution. Attendees will also learn:

The difference and importance of data-centricity compared with device management.

How this approach has an immediate impact on reducing system complexity for electric utilities.

How to enforce best practices through automation.

Event Details

What: "Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity" complimentary webinar

When: Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. CT/2:00 p.m. ET

Speaker: Erik Felt, Market Development Director, Future Grid at RTI

For more information, and to register for this free event, please visit: https://bit.ly/2IFlJIQ

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networking℠.

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard.

RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Download a free 30-day trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext DDS software today: https://www.rti.com/downloads.

Media Contacts:

Rachel Shatz

Karbo Communications for RTI

650-270-1097

rachel@karbocom.com

Cameron Emery

Public Relations Senior Manager at RTI

cameron@rti.com