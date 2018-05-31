Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC

SAN JOSE Calif. and NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexenta (@Nexenta), the global leader in Open Source-driven Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS), today announced that is partnering with Supermicro and Seagate a regional OpenSDS Enterprise Event on Monday June 4th at the Hyatt Centric Time Square in New York City.



This event invites IT and datacenter executives across industries to join us for a night of networking and discussions with SDS leaders from Nexenta, Seagate, Supermicro, and our customers on the solutions driving some of the largest private, public, hybrid, and multi-clouds. Attendees can register for free and engage in face-to-face discussions with executive leaders on the state of software-defined storage and future industry trends, as well as hands-on demonstrations of our joint solutions.

Together, Nexenta, Supermicro and Seagate offer Software-Defined Storage solutions that are fully tested, validated, and easy to deploy and manage. This brings all the benefits of SDS, including flexibility, scalability, and a lower total cost of ownership.

One solution that will be highlighted at the event is the Supermicro Unified Storage Solution powered by Nexenta. This SDS appliance is a purpose-built, small form factor system that delivers enterprise grade, full-featured unified file and block storage services to a wide range of industries including financial services, services providers, physical research, and communications.

The Supermicro Unified Storage solution comes in twenty-five high-availability single SKU configurations including all-flash (2U) and hybrid (4U). These configurations were specifically designed to support your high performance databases, business-critical virtualized environments, generic IT servers and near-line archive use case needs.

Event Details:

What: OpenSDS Enterprise Event with Nexenta, Seagate and Supermicro

Where: Hyatt Centric Times Square New York, 135 West 45th Street, Salons 1& 2, NY, New York 10036

When: June 4th, 2018 at 5:30 PM

Space is limited so register today.

For registration and additional details on this event visit: https://bit.ly/2Ix8Vaq

About Nexenta

Nexenta is the market creator and leader in Open Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS) software solutions for Hybrid and Multi Cloud enterprise environments via Nexenta AnyCloud vision; with nearly 6,000 customers, 300 partners, 50 patents, and more than 2,000 petabytes of storage capacity under management; disrupting and democratizing one of the largest and most oligopolistic IT market segments nearing $100B in size by 2020. Nexenta uniquely integrates its hardware-agnostic software-only enterprise OpenSDS innovation with deep "open source" collaboration via some of the most active communities with 45,000+ members. Nexenta enables a wide variety of workloads from legacy enterprise to next-gen cloud-native apps, on any cloud platform, any protocol and any hardware infrastructure to power the largest and most cost/performant data centers globally. Nexenta OpenSDS solution portfolio is 100% software-based for both on and off premise settings. Nexenta provides organizations with Total Freedom protecting them against punitive legacy storage hardware vendor practices including, long term "vendor-lock-in", "vendor-bait-n-switch", and "vendor-rip-n-replace." Beyond its industry-leading software innovation and multi-channel distribution, Nexenta also provides comprehensive enterprise-class support and services 24x7, globally.

Contact:

Nexenta Press Relations

pr@nexenta.com