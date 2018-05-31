SoldierStrong to Host Benefit for Veterans and Honor Leora and Steven Levy

STAMFORD, Conn., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoldierStrong, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing advanced medical technologies to veterans, will host a benefit on Thursday, May 31, at 6 p.m. at the New York Yacht Club in Manhattan.



The event will honor Leora and Steven Levy for their support of military and veterans' causes, and will feature special guest Rob O'Neill, a former Navy SEAL.

"We are thrilled to be gathering such an outstanding group of honorees, guests, and speakers who are coming together in support of our veterans. We are grateful for their commitment to our cause to provide veterans with cutting-edge medical and rehabilitation technologies," said Chris Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong.

The evening's celebrations will include a keynote address by Fox News' Dana Perino, who served as the 26th White House Press Secretary and currently hosts "The Daily Briefing" on Fox News.

"I am excited to join SoldierStrong and its supporters in honoring the sacrifices of our veterans and helping them to get back on their feet after nobly serving our country," said Perino.

Army Veteran Dan Rose, who was injured while on active duty and left paralyzed, will stand and walk using the EksoGTTM wearable exoskeleton to demonstrate the type of devices that SoldierStrong donates.

Established in 2009, SoldierStrong is committed to providing veterans access to cutting-edge medical technologies to help them overcome life-changing injuries sustained while on active duty. The organization uses the funds raised through various charity events, and the generosity of corporate and individual donors, to purchase cutting-edge medical technology for veterans. SoldierStrong has awarded $500,000 in scholarships and donated over $2.5 million of advanced rehabilitative and powered prosthetic devices to help more than 25,000 veterans.

To RSVP or for more information, contact: Events@SoldierStrong.org or (888) 898-3235, ext. 703. You can also purchase tickets at https://soldierstrongbenefit-nyyc.eventbrite.com.

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong, previously known as SoldierSocks, helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help our returning service men and women to continue moving in the only direction they should know – forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes towards direct support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life. Our organization works to remind those men and women who sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful.

