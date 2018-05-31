NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology
More than 50 abstracts highlight the diverse capabilities of NanoString's technologies in immuno-oncology, biomarker development and validation, and cancer characterization
SEATTLE, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today highlighted a record number of abstracts that will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference being held June 1-5, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois.
"We're proud of the extensive body of nCounter™-enabled research that is being presented at this year's meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology," said Brad Gray, NanoString's president and CEO. "This includes important clinical applications of our products for current and potential diagnostic tests for immuno-oncology, breast cancer and lymphoma."
At least 53 abstracts using NanoString's technologies will be presented at ASCO, including applications of gene expression profiling in cancer and immuno-therapy using NanoString products like the PanCancer Panel family and IO 360™, as well as diagnostic applications such as subtyping breast cancer and lymphoma.
Below is a subset of abstracts that best illustrate the unique capabilities of NanoString's technology platforms to span the continuum from biomarker targeted discovery to clinical applications. A complete list of NanoString-enabled abstracts can be found in the table that follows.
Immuno-oncology
Title: Adaptive phase II randomized trial of nivolumab after induction treatment in triple negative breast cancer (TONIC trial): Final response data stage I and first translational data
Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 3:00pm-4:30pm CT
Author: Marleen Kok, MD
Poster #/Location: 1012/Clinical Science Symposium, Hall D2
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160551/abstract
Title: Immune gene profiling of pretreatment tumor samples in "real-world" advanced melanoma patients treated with anti-PD-1 and/or anti-CTLA-4
Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:15pm-4:45pm CT
Author: Elisa A. Rozeman, MD
Poster #/Location: 9585/Board 412
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163660/abstract
Title: Responses and durability in NSCLC treated with pegilodecakin and anti-PD-1
Date/Time: Sunday, June 3, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT
Author: Edward B. Garon, MD
Poster #/Location: 9018/Board 341
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160279/abstract
Title: Pegilodecakin with nivolumab (nivo) or pembrolizumab (pembro) in patients (pts) with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC)
Date/Time: Monday, April 16 2018, 1pm-5:00pm CT
Author: Nizar M. Tannir, MD
Poster #/Location: 4509/Board 335
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161707/abstract
Title: Immune profiling of BRCA-mutated breast cancers
Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8:00am-11:30am CT
Author: Jeremy Meyer Force, DO
Poster #/Location: 585/Board 77
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163391/abstract
Title: Interference between mutational load, immune signatures and outcome in patients with head and neck cancer treated with definitive chemoradiation: A multicenter study of the German Cancer Consortium Radiation Oncology Group (DKTK-ROG)
Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 1:15pm-4:45pm CT
Author: Inge Tinhofer, PhD
Poster #/Location: 6047/Board 35
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162474/abstract
Title: Efficacy and safety of entinostat (ENT) and pembrolizumab (PEMBRO) in patients with melanoma progressing on or after a PD-1/L1 blocking antibody
Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:15pm-4:45pm CT
Author: Sanjiv S. Agarwala, MD
Poster #/Location: 9530/Board 357
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163453/abstract
Title: Efficacy and genetic analysis for a phase II multicenter trial of HF10, a replication-competent HSV-1 oncolytic immunotherapy, and ipilimumab combination treatment in patients with stage IIIb-IV unresectable or metastatic melanoma
Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:15pm-4:45pm CT
Author: Robert Hans Ingemar Andtbacka, MD
Poster #/Location: 9541/Board 368
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163701/abstract
Title: Immune profiling of pre- and post-treatment breast cancer tissues from the S0800 randomized neoadjuvant trial of weekly nab-paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab and dose dense doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide
Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8:00am-11:30am CT
Author: Xiaotong Li, PhD
Poster #/Location: 578/Board 70
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162778/abstract
Title: Association between adaptive immune signature and outcome in HER2-positive breast cancer treated with trastuzumab and lapatinib in the NCCTG-N9831 (Alliance) and NeoALTTO trials
Date/Time: Monday, April 16 2018, 1pm-5:00pm CT
Author: Saranya Chumsri, MD
Poster #/Location: 577/Board 69
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162783/abstract
Lymphoma Sub-typing (Lymphmark™)
Title: Results of real-time cell-of-origin subtype identification by gene expression profiling in patients with ABC-type diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in the phase III trial of lenalidomide plus R-CHOP vs placebo plus R-CHOP (ROBUST)
Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT
Author: Grzegorz S. Nowakowski, MD
Poster #/Location: 7548/Board 185
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162322/abstract
Title: Acalabrutinib monotherapy in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 1pm-5:00pm CT
Author: Martin JS Dyer, PhD
Poster #/Location: 7547/Board 184
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162360/abstract
Title: Dose-adjusted (DA)-EPOCH-R with high-dose methotrexate (HD-MTX) for newly diagnosed stage II-IV CD5-positive diffuse large B-cell Iymphoma (CD5+ DLBCL): Primary analysis of PEARL5 study
Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT
Author: Kana Miyazaki, MD, PhD
Poster #/Location: 7561/Board 198
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162387/abstract
Breast Cancer (Prosigna®-PAM50)
Title: SOLTI-1303 PATRICIA: A phase II study of palbociclib and trastuzumab (HR+ with or without letrozole) in trastuzumab‐pretreated, postmenopausal patients with HER2‐positive metastatic breast cancer
Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT
Author: Patricia Villagrasa, PhD
Poster #/Location: TPS1101/Board 181b
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/165311/abstract
Title: PAM50 HER2-enriched/ERBB2-high (HER2-E/ERBB2H) biomarker to predict response and survival following lapatinib (L) alone or in combination with trastuzumab (T) in HER2+ T-refractory metastatic breast cancer (BC): A correlative analysis of the EGF104900 phase III trial.
Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 1pm-5:00pm CT
Author: Tomás Pascual, MD
Poster #/Location: 1025/Board 106
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161762/abstract
Title: HER2-enriched subtype and ERBB2 mRNA as predictors of pathological complete response following trastuzumab and lapatinib without chemotherapy in early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer: A combined analysis of TBCRC006/023 and PAMELA trials.
Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT
Author: Aleix Prat, MD, PhD
Poster #/Location: 509/Board 1
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161696/abstract
Title: Intrinsic subtypes of HER2-positive breast cancer and their associations with pathologic complete response (pCR) and outcomes: Findings from NSABP B-41, a randomized neoadjuvant trial
Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT
Author: Sandra M. Swain, MD
Poster #/Location: 580/Board 72
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162624/abstract
|Abstract #
|Title
|Hyperlink
|578
|Immune profiling of pre- and post-treatment breast cancer tissues from the S0800 randomized neoadjuvant trial of weekly nab-paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab and dose dense doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162778/abstract
|1533
|Genomic profiling of tumors from patients with germline BRCA mutations
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163711/abstract
|577
|Association between adaptive immune signature and outcome in HER2-positive breast cancer treated with trastuzumab and lapatinib in the NCCTG-N9831 (Alliance) and NeoALTTO trials
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162783/abstract
|585
|Immune profiling of BRCA-mutated breast cancers
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163391/abstract
|4509
|Pegilodecakin with nivolumab (nivo) or pembrolizumab (pembro) in patients (pts) with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC)
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161707/abstract
|TPS1101
|SOLTI-1303 PATRICIA: A phase II study of palbociclib and trastuzumab ﴾HR+ with or without letrozole﴿ in trastuzumab‐pretreated, postmenopausal patients with HER2‐positive metastatic breast cancer
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/165311/abstract
|6059
|Gene expression signature after one dose of neoadjuvant pembrolizumab associated with tumor response in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163405/abstract
|2027
|Angiotensinogen gene silencing to predict bevacizumab response in recurrent glioblastoma patients
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/164151/abstract
|6047
|Interference between mutational load, immune signatures and outcome in patients with head and neck cancer treated with definitive chemoradiation: A multicenter study of the German Cancer Consortium Radiation Oncology Group (DKTK-ROG)
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162474/abstract
|1022
|First-line ribociclib (RIB) + letrozole (LET) in hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative (HER2–) advanced breast cancer (ABC): MONALEESA-2 biomarker analyses
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/158537/abstract
|11536
|Interrogating the sarcoma immune microenvironment (iME) using multiplex immunohistochemistry (mIHC)
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162153/abstract
|6017
|Phase II multi-site investigation of neoadjuvant pembrolizumab and adjuvant concurrent radiation and pembrolizumab with or without cisplatin in resected head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161539/abstract
|1025
|PAM50 HER2-enriched/ERBB2-high (HER2-E/ERBB2H) biomarker to predict response and survival following lapatinib (L) alone or in combination with trastuzumab (T) in HER2+ T-refractory metastatic breast cancer (BC): A correlative analysis of the EGF104900 phase III trial
|http://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4562/presentation/2737
|509
|HER2-enriched subtype and ERBB2 mRNA as predictors of pathological complete response following trastuzumab and lapatinib without chemotherapy in early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer: A combined analysis of TBCRC006/023 and PAMELA trials
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161696/abstract
|580
|Intrinsic subtypes of HER2-positive breast cancer and their associations with pathologic complete response (pCR) and outcomes: Findings from NSABP B-41, a randomized neoadjuvant trial
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162624/abstract
|9018
|Responses and durability in NSCLC treated with pegilodecakin and anti-PD-1
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160279/abstract
|9585
|Immune gene profiling of pretreatment tumor samples in "real-world" advanced melanoma patients treated with anti-PD-1 and/or anti-CTLA-4
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163660/abstract
|5569
|Gene expression profiling using Nanostring technology to predict surgical outcome in advanced primary high grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) patients (pts). Study of the Tumor Bank Ovarian Cancer (TOC)
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161743/abstract
|1012
|Adaptive phase II randomized trial of nivolumab after induction treatment in triple negative breast cancer (TONIC trial): Final response data stage I and first translational data
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160551/abstract
|9559
|Analysis of the kinetics and effects of vemurafenib (V) + cobimetinib (C) on intratumoral and host immunity in patients (pts) with BRAFV600 mutant melanoma (BRAFmM): Implications for combination with immunotherapy
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163593/abstract
|9530
|Efficacy and safety of entinostat (ENT) and pembrolizumab (PEMBRO) in patients with melanoma progressing on or after a PD-1/L1 blocking antibody
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163453/abstract
|7547
|Acalabrutinib monotherapy in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162360/abstract
|12057
|Association of Akt inhibition with change in immunophenotype of tumor microenvironment (TME) in breast cancer (BC)
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/164519/abstract
|9580
|Quantitative multiplex immunofluorescence (qmIF) and genomic evaluation of tumor microenvironment (TME) to identify candidate biomarkers in stage II/III melanoma
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163527/abstract
|9576
|Validation of a prognostic 53-immune-gene panel in stage II/III melanoma
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163447/abstract
|5583
|A gene expression prognostic signature for overall survival in patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161604/abstract
|5585
|Histone deacetylase inhibition alters tumor phenotype and stimulates a productive anti-tumor immune response in preclinical models of ovarian cancer
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161683/abstract
|TPS2617
|A phase 2A open-label, multicenter trial of the safety and efficacy of LYC-55716, a first-in-class oral, small-molecule RORγ agonist to treat select solid tumors
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/165349/abstract
|9574
|Mutational and immune gene expression profiling at relapse in patients (pts) treated with adjuvant dabrafenib plus trametinib (D + T) or placebo (pbo) in the COMBI-AD trial
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163696/abstract
|7561
|Dose-adjusted (DA)-EPOCH-R with high-dose methotrexate (HD-MTX) for newly diagnosed stage II-IV CD5-positive diffuse large B-cell Iymphoma (CD5+ DLBCL): Primary analysis of PEARL5 study
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162387/abstract
|12072
|A cell cycle-related RNA expression signature of neoantigen burden in lung adenocarcinoma
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/164866/abstract
|5566
|Inhibition of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway to promote T-cell immunity and survival in a syngeneic mouse model of ovarian cancer
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163525/abstract
|3089
|Pelareorep to promote the expression of a IFN-gamma-related gene signature that predicts response to checkpoint blockade therapy
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/159180/abstract
|7548
|Results of real-time cell-of-origin subtype identification by gene expression profiling in patients with ABC-type diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in the phase III trial of lenalidomide plus R-CHOP vs placebo plus R-CHOP (ROBUST)
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162322/abstract
|9541
|Efficacy and genetic analysis for a phase II multicenter trial of HF10, a replication-competent HSV-1 oncolytic immunotherapy, and ipilimumab combination treatment in patients with stage IIIb-IV unresectable or metastatic melanoma
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163701/abstract
|3076
|Association between PD1 mRNA and response to anti-PD1 monotherapy across multiple cancers
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/159233/abstract
|507
|De-escalated treatment with trastuzumab-pertuzumab-letrozole in patients with HR+/HER2+ operable breast cancer with Ki67 response after 2 weeks letrozole: Final results of the PerELISA neoadjuvant study
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160260/abstract
|e15139
|Characterization of the colorectal cancer immune microenvironment using a novel high-plex protein analysis technology
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/159318/abstract
|e24243
|Gene expression signature development to decode breast cancer heterogeneity
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/164473/abstract
|e17063
|Dynamic variations in gene expressions of circulating tumor cells in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients in response to androgen receptor signaling inhibitors
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161398/abstract
|e18015
|Comprehensive analysis of mutation and expression based pathways in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/165024/abstract
|e21610
|Effect of combination immunotherapy on tumor growth, survival, and intratumoral immune infiltration in transgenic murine model of melanoma
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163694/abstract
|e16579
|Immune-related expression profiles and sunitinib response in metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC)
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160470/abstract
|e17072
|Detection of clinically-actionable alterations as hallmarks of de novo small cell prostate cancer
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161350/abstract
|e16554
|Association of gene expression with outcomes with everolimus as post-VEGF inhibitor therapy for renal cell carcinoma (RCC)
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160603/abstract
|e21600
|Quantitative multiplex immunofluorescence to identify candidate biomarkers of response to anti-PD1 in metastatic melanoma
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163510/abstract
|e16024
|Transcriptional analysis of immune genes in Epstein-Barr virus-associated gastric cancer and association with clinical outcomes
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/164795/abstract
|e15593
|The immune-profile of mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancers (CRCs) differs according to primary tumor sidedness
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/158896/abstract
|e21578
|T-cell biological aging in melanoma: Impact on immunotherapeutic discontinuation
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163497/abstract
|e15121
|Development of predictors for PD-1/PD-L1-directed therapy of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) by gene expression profiling of small diagnostic biopsies (DBX)
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/159447/abstract
|e18017
|Investigating the feasibility of targeted next-generation sequencing to guide the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/165021/abstract
|e12634
|Different pCR rates according PAM50 defined subtypes in HER2 positive early breast cancer treated with neoadjuvant pertuzumab and trastuzumab
|https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162921/abstract
About NanoString Technologies, Inc.
NanoString Technologies provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The company's nCounter® Analysis System has been employed in life sciences research since it was first introduced in 2008 and has been cited in more than 1,950 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's technology is also being used in diagnostics. The Prosigna® Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay together with the nCounter Dx Analysis System is FDA 510(k) cleared for use as a prognostic indicator for distant recurrence of breast cancer. In addition, the company collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies in the development of companion diagnostic tests for various cancer therapies, helping to realize the promise of precision oncology.
For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.
NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, IO360, nCounter and Prosigna are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions. All third party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Contact:
Doug Farrell
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
dfarrell@nanostring.com
Phone: 206-602-1768