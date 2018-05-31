NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology

More than 50 abstracts highlight the diverse capabilities of NanoString's technologies in immuno-oncology, biomarker development and validation, and cancer characterization

SEATTLE, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today highlighted a record number of abstracts that will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference being held June 1-5, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois.

"We're proud of the extensive body of nCounter™-enabled research that is being presented at this year's meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology," said Brad Gray, NanoString's president and CEO. "This includes important clinical applications of our products for current and potential diagnostic tests for immuno-oncology, breast cancer and lymphoma."

At least 53 abstracts using NanoString's technologies will be presented at ASCO, including applications of gene expression profiling in cancer and immuno-therapy using NanoString products like the PanCancer Panel family and IO 360™, as well as diagnostic applications such as subtyping breast cancer and lymphoma.

Below is a subset of abstracts that best illustrate the unique capabilities of NanoString's technology platforms to span the continuum from biomarker targeted discovery to clinical applications. A complete list of NanoString-enabled abstracts can be found in the table that follows.

Immuno-oncology

Title: Adaptive phase II randomized trial of nivolumab after induction treatment in triple negative breast cancer (TONIC trial): Final response data stage I and first translational data

Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 3:00pm-4:30pm CT

Author: Marleen Kok, MD

Poster #/Location: 1012/Clinical Science Symposium, Hall D2

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160551/abstract

Title: Immune gene profiling of pretreatment tumor samples in "real-world" advanced melanoma patients treated with anti-PD-1 and/or anti-CTLA-4

Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:15pm-4:45pm CT

Author: Elisa A. Rozeman, MD

Poster #/Location: 9585/Board 412

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163660/abstract

Title: Responses and durability in NSCLC treated with pegilodecakin and anti-PD-1

Date/Time: Sunday, June 3, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT

Author: Edward B. Garon, MD

Poster #/Location: 9018/Board 341

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160279/abstract

Title: Pegilodecakin with nivolumab (nivo) or pembrolizumab (pembro) in patients (pts) with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC)

Date/Time: Monday, April 16 2018, 1pm-5:00pm CT

Author: Nizar M. Tannir, MD

Poster #/Location: 4509/Board 335

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161707/abstract

Title: Immune profiling of BRCA-mutated breast cancers

Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8:00am-11:30am CT

Author: Jeremy Meyer Force, DO

Poster #/Location: 585/Board 77

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163391/abstract

Title: Interference between mutational load, immune signatures and outcome in patients with head and neck cancer treated with definitive chemoradiation: A multicenter study of the German Cancer Consortium Radiation Oncology Group (DKTK-ROG)

Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 1:15pm-4:45pm CT

Author: Inge Tinhofer, PhD

Poster #/Location: 6047/Board 35

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162474/abstract

Title: Efficacy and safety of entinostat (ENT) and pembrolizumab (PEMBRO) in patients with melanoma progressing on or after a PD-1/L1 blocking antibody

Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:15pm-4:45pm CT

Author: Sanjiv S. Agarwala, MD

Poster #/Location: 9530/Board 357

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163453/abstract

Title: Efficacy and genetic analysis for a phase II multicenter trial of HF10, a replication-competent HSV-1 oncolytic immunotherapy, and ipilimumab combination treatment in patients with stage IIIb-IV unresectable or metastatic melanoma

Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:15pm-4:45pm CT

Author: Robert Hans Ingemar Andtbacka, MD

Poster #/Location: 9541/Board 368

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163701/abstract

Title: Immune profiling of pre- and post-treatment breast cancer tissues from the S0800 randomized neoadjuvant trial of weekly nab-paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab and dose dense doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide

Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8:00am-11:30am CT

Author: Xiaotong Li, PhD

Poster #/Location: 578/Board 70

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162778/abstract

Title: Association between adaptive immune signature and outcome in HER2-positive breast cancer treated with trastuzumab and lapatinib in the NCCTG-N9831 (Alliance) and NeoALTTO trials

Date/Time: Monday, April 16 2018, 1pm-5:00pm CT

Author: Saranya Chumsri, MD

Poster #/Location: 577/Board 69

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162783/abstract

Lymphoma Sub-typing (Lymphmark™)

Title: Results of real-time cell-of-origin subtype identification by gene expression profiling in patients with ABC-type diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in the phase III trial of lenalidomide plus R-CHOP vs placebo plus R-CHOP (ROBUST)

Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT

Author: Grzegorz S. Nowakowski, MD

Poster #/Location: 7548/Board 185

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162322/abstract

Title: Acalabrutinib monotherapy in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 1pm-5:00pm CT

Author: Martin JS Dyer, PhD

Poster #/Location: 7547/Board 184

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162360/abstract

Title: Dose-adjusted (DA)-EPOCH-R with high-dose methotrexate (HD-MTX) for newly diagnosed stage II-IV CD5-positive diffuse large B-cell Iymphoma (CD5+ DLBCL): Primary analysis of PEARL5 study

Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT

Author: Kana Miyazaki, MD, PhD

Poster #/Location: 7561/Board 198

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162387/abstract

Breast Cancer (Prosigna®-PAM50)

Title: SOLTI-1303 PATRICIA: A phase II study of palbociclib and trastuzumab (HR+ with or without letrozole) in trastuzumab‐pretreated, postmenopausal patients with HER2‐positive metastatic breast cancer

Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT

Author: Patricia Villagrasa, PhD

Poster #/Location: TPS1101/Board 181b

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/165311/abstract

Title: PAM50 HER2-enriched/ERBB2-high (HER2-E/ERBB2H) biomarker to predict response and survival following lapatinib (L) alone or in combination with trastuzumab (T) in HER2+ T-refractory metastatic breast cancer (BC): A correlative analysis of the EGF104900 phase III trial.

Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 1pm-5:00pm CT

Author: Tomás Pascual, MD

Poster #/Location: 1025/Board 106

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161762/abstract

Title: HER2-enriched subtype and ERBB2 mRNA as predictors of pathological complete response following trastuzumab and lapatinib without chemotherapy in early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer: A combined analysis of TBCRC006/023 and PAMELA trials.

Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT

Author: Aleix Prat, MD, PhD

Poster #/Location: 509/Board 1

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161696/abstract

Title: Intrinsic subtypes of HER2-positive breast cancer and their associations with pathologic complete response (pCR) and outcomes: Findings from NSABP B-41, a randomized neoadjuvant trial

Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT

Author: Sandra M. Swain, MD

Poster #/Location: 580/Board 72

Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162624/abstract

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The company's nCounter® Analysis System has been employed in life sciences research since it was first introduced in 2008 and has been cited in more than 1,950 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's technology is also being used in diagnostics. The Prosigna® Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay together with the nCounter Dx Analysis System is FDA 510(k) cleared for use as a prognostic indicator for distant recurrence of breast cancer. In addition, the company collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies in the development of companion diagnostic tests for various cancer therapies, helping to realize the promise of precision oncology.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

