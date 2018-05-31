Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology

Globe Newswire  
May 31, 2018 6:00am   Comments
Share:

More than 50 abstracts highlight the diverse capabilities of NanoString's technologies in immuno-oncology, biomarker development and validation, and cancer characterization

SEATTLE, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today highlighted a record number of abstracts that will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference being held June 1-5, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois.

"We're proud of the extensive body of nCounter™-enabled research that is being presented at this year's meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology," said Brad Gray, NanoString's president and CEO. "This includes important clinical applications of our products for current and potential diagnostic tests for immuno-oncology, breast cancer and lymphoma."

At least 53 abstracts using NanoString's technologies will be presented at ASCO, including applications of gene expression profiling in cancer and immuno-therapy using NanoString products like the PanCancer Panel family and IO 360™, as well as diagnostic applications such as subtyping breast cancer and lymphoma.

Below is a subset of abstracts that best illustrate the unique capabilities of NanoString's technology platforms to span the continuum from biomarker targeted discovery to clinical applications.  A complete list of NanoString-enabled abstracts can be found in the table that follows.

Immuno-oncology
Title: Adaptive phase II randomized trial of nivolumab after induction treatment in triple negative breast cancer (TONIC trial): Final response data stage I and first translational data
Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 3:00pm-4:30pm CT
Author: Marleen Kok, MD
Poster #/Location: 1012/Clinical Science Symposium, Hall D2
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160551/abstract

Title: Immune gene profiling of pretreatment tumor samples in "real-world" advanced melanoma patients treated with anti-PD-1 and/or anti-CTLA-4
Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:15pm-4:45pm CT
Author: Elisa A. Rozeman, MD
Poster #/Location: 9585/Board 412
Hyperlink:  https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163660/abstract

Title: Responses and durability in NSCLC treated with pegilodecakin and anti-PD-1
Date/Time: Sunday, June 3, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT
Author: Edward B. Garon, MD
Poster #/Location: 9018/Board 341
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160279/abstract

Title: Pegilodecakin with nivolumab (nivo) or pembrolizumab (pembro) in patients (pts) with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC)
Date/Time: Monday, April 16 2018, 1pm-5:00pm CT
Author: Nizar M. Tannir, MD
Poster #/Location: 4509/Board 335
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161707/abstract

Title: Immune profiling of BRCA-mutated breast cancers
Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8:00am-11:30am CT
Author: Jeremy Meyer Force, DO
Poster #/Location: 585/Board 77
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163391/abstract

Title: Interference between mutational load, immune signatures and outcome in patients with head and neck cancer treated with definitive chemoradiation: A multicenter study of the German Cancer Consortium Radiation Oncology Group (DKTK-ROG)
Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 1:15pm-4:45pm CT
Author: Inge Tinhofer, PhD
Poster #/Location: 6047/Board 35
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162474/abstract

Title: Efficacy and safety of entinostat (ENT) and pembrolizumab (PEMBRO) in patients with melanoma progressing on or after a PD-1/L1 blocking antibody
Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:15pm-4:45pm CT
Author: Sanjiv S. Agarwala, MD
Poster #/Location: 9530/Board 357
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163453/abstract

Title: Efficacy and genetic analysis for a phase II multicenter trial of HF10, a replication-competent HSV-1 oncolytic immunotherapy, and ipilimumab combination treatment in patients with stage IIIb-IV unresectable or metastatic melanoma
Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:15pm-4:45pm CT
Author: Robert Hans Ingemar Andtbacka, MD
Poster #/Location: 9541/Board 368
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163701/abstract

Title: Immune profiling of pre- and post-treatment breast cancer tissues from the S0800 randomized neoadjuvant trial of weekly nab-paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab and dose dense doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide
Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8:00am-11:30am CT
Author: Xiaotong Li, PhD
Poster #/Location: 578/Board 70
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162778/abstract

Title: Association between adaptive immune signature and outcome in HER2-positive breast cancer treated with trastuzumab and lapatinib in the NCCTG-N9831 (Alliance) and NeoALTTO trials
Date/Time: Monday, April 16 2018, 1pm-5:00pm CT
Author: Saranya Chumsri, MD
Poster #/Location: 577/Board 69
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162783/abstract

Lymphoma Sub-typing (Lymphmark™)
Title: Results of real-time cell-of-origin subtype identification by gene expression profiling in patients with ABC-type diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in the phase III trial of lenalidomide plus R-CHOP vs placebo plus R-CHOP (ROBUST)
Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT
Author: Grzegorz S. Nowakowski, MD
Poster #/Location: 7548/Board 185
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162322/abstract

Title: Acalabrutinib monotherapy in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 1pm-5:00pm CT
Author: Martin JS Dyer, PhD
Poster #/Location: 7547/Board 184
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162360/abstract

Title: Dose-adjusted (DA)-EPOCH-R with high-dose methotrexate (HD-MTX) for newly diagnosed stage II-IV CD5-positive diffuse large B-cell Iymphoma (CD5+ DLBCL): Primary analysis of PEARL5 study
Date/Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT
Author: Kana Miyazaki, MD, PhD
Poster #/Location: 7561/Board 198
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162387/abstract

Breast Cancer (Prosigna®-PAM50)
Title: SOLTI-1303 PATRICIA: A phase II study of palbociclib and trastuzumab (HR+ with or without letrozole) in trastuzumab‐pretreated, postmenopausal patients with HER2‐positive metastatic breast cancer
Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT
Author: Patricia Villagrasa, PhD
Poster #/Location: TPS1101/Board 181b
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/165311/abstract

Title: PAM50 HER2-enriched/ERBB2-high (HER2-E/ERBB2H) biomarker to predict response and survival following lapatinib (L) alone or in combination with trastuzumab (T) in HER2+ T-refractory metastatic breast cancer (BC): A correlative analysis of the EGF104900 phase III trial.
Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 1pm-5:00pm CT
Author: Tomás Pascual, MD
Poster #/Location: 1025/Board 106
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161762/abstract

Title: HER2-enriched subtype and ERBB2 mRNA as predictors of pathological complete response following trastuzumab and lapatinib without chemotherapy in early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer: A combined analysis of TBCRC006/023 and PAMELA trials.
Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT
Author: Aleix Prat, MD, PhD
Poster #/Location: 509/Board 1
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161696/abstract

Title: Intrinsic subtypes of HER2-positive breast cancer and their associations with pathologic complete response (pCR) and outcomes: Findings from NSABP B-41, a randomized neoadjuvant trial
Date/Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8am-11:30am CT
Author: Sandra M. Swain, MD
Poster #/Location: 580/Board 72
Hyperlink: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162624/abstract

         
Abstract #   Title   Hyperlink
578   Immune profiling of pre- and post-treatment breast cancer tissues from the S0800 randomized neoadjuvant trial of weekly nab-paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab and dose dense doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162778/abstract
1533   Genomic profiling of tumors from patients with germline BRCA mutations   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163711/abstract
577   Association between adaptive immune signature and outcome in HER2-positive breast cancer treated with trastuzumab and lapatinib in the NCCTG-N9831 (Alliance) and NeoALTTO trials   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162783/abstract
585   Immune profiling of BRCA-mutated breast cancers   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163391/abstract
4509   Pegilodecakin with nivolumab (nivo) or pembrolizumab (pembro) in patients (pts) with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC)   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161707/abstract
TPS1101   SOLTI-1303 PATRICIA: A phase II study of palbociclib and trastuzumab ﴾HR+ with or without letrozole﴿ in trastuzumab‐pretreated, postmenopausal patients with HER2‐positive metastatic breast cancer   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/165311/abstract
6059   Gene expression signature after one dose of neoadjuvant pembrolizumab associated with tumor response in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163405/abstract
2027   Angiotensinogen gene silencing to predict bevacizumab response in recurrent glioblastoma patients   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/164151/abstract
6047   Interference between mutational load, immune signatures and outcome in patients with head and neck cancer treated with definitive chemoradiation: A multicenter study of the German Cancer Consortium Radiation Oncology Group (DKTK-ROG)   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162474/abstract
1022   First-line ribociclib (RIB) + letrozole (LET) in hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative (HER2–) advanced breast cancer (ABC): MONALEESA-2 biomarker analyses   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/158537/abstract
11536   Interrogating the sarcoma immune microenvironment (iME) using multiplex immunohistochemistry (mIHC)   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162153/abstract
6017   Phase II multi-site investigation of neoadjuvant pembrolizumab and adjuvant concurrent radiation and pembrolizumab with or without cisplatin in resected head and neck squamous cell carcinoma   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161539/abstract
1025   PAM50 HER2-enriched/ERBB2-high (HER2-E/ERBB2H) biomarker to predict response and survival following lapatinib (L) alone or in combination with trastuzumab (T) in HER2+ T-refractory metastatic breast cancer (BC): A correlative analysis of the EGF104900 phase III trial   http://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4562/presentation/2737
509   HER2-enriched subtype and ERBB2 mRNA as predictors of pathological complete response following trastuzumab and lapatinib without chemotherapy in early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer: A combined analysis of TBCRC006/023 and PAMELA trials   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161696/abstract
580   Intrinsic subtypes of HER2-positive breast cancer and their associations with pathologic complete response (pCR) and outcomes: Findings from NSABP B-41, a randomized neoadjuvant trial   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162624/abstract
9018   Responses and durability in NSCLC treated with pegilodecakin and anti-PD-1   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160279/abstract
9585   Immune gene profiling of pretreatment tumor samples in "real-world" advanced melanoma patients treated with anti-PD-1 and/or anti-CTLA-4   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163660/abstract
5569   Gene expression profiling using Nanostring technology to predict surgical outcome in advanced primary high grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) patients (pts). Study of the Tumor Bank Ovarian Cancer (TOC)   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161743/abstract
1012   Adaptive phase II randomized trial of nivolumab after induction treatment in triple negative breast cancer (TONIC trial): Final response data stage I and first translational data   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160551/abstract
9559   Analysis of the kinetics and effects of vemurafenib (V) + cobimetinib (C) on intratumoral and host immunity in patients (pts) with BRAFV600 mutant melanoma (BRAFmM): Implications for combination with immunotherapy   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163593/abstract
9530   Efficacy and safety of entinostat (ENT) and pembrolizumab (PEMBRO) in patients with melanoma progressing on or after a PD-1/L1 blocking antibody   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163453/abstract
7547   Acalabrutinib monotherapy in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162360/abstract
12057   Association of Akt inhibition with change in immunophenotype of tumor microenvironment (TME) in breast cancer (BC)   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/164519/abstract
9580   Quantitative multiplex immunofluorescence (qmIF) and genomic evaluation of tumor microenvironment (TME) to identify candidate biomarkers in stage II/III melanoma   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163527/abstract
9576   Validation of a prognostic 53-immune-gene panel in stage II/III melanoma   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163447/abstract
5583   A gene expression prognostic signature for overall survival in patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161604/abstract
5585   Histone deacetylase inhibition alters tumor phenotype and stimulates a productive anti-tumor immune response in preclinical models of ovarian cancer   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161683/abstract
TPS2617   A phase 2A open-label, multicenter trial of the safety and efficacy of LYC-55716, a first-in-class oral, small-molecule RORγ agonist to treat select solid tumors   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/165349/abstract
9574   Mutational and immune gene expression profiling at relapse in patients (pts) treated with adjuvant dabrafenib plus trametinib (D + T) or placebo (pbo) in the COMBI-AD trial   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163696/abstract
7561   Dose-adjusted (DA)-EPOCH-R with high-dose methotrexate (HD-MTX) for newly diagnosed stage II-IV CD5-positive diffuse large B-cell Iymphoma (CD5+ DLBCL): Primary analysis of PEARL5 study   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162387/abstract
12072   A cell cycle-related RNA expression signature of neoantigen burden in lung adenocarcinoma   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/164866/abstract
5566   Inhibition of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway to promote T-cell immunity and survival in a syngeneic mouse model of ovarian cancer   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163525/abstract
3089   Pelareorep to promote the expression of a IFN-gamma-related gene signature that predicts response to checkpoint blockade therapy   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/159180/abstract
7548   Results of real-time cell-of-origin subtype identification by gene expression profiling in patients with ABC-type diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in the phase III trial of lenalidomide plus R-CHOP vs placebo plus R-CHOP (ROBUST)   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162322/abstract
9541   Efficacy and genetic analysis for a phase II multicenter trial of HF10, a replication-competent HSV-1 oncolytic immunotherapy, and ipilimumab combination treatment in patients with stage IIIb-IV unresectable or metastatic melanoma   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163701/abstract
3076   Association between PD1 mRNA and response to anti-PD1 monotherapy across multiple cancers   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/159233/abstract
507   De-escalated treatment with trastuzumab-pertuzumab-letrozole in patients with HR+/HER2+ operable breast cancer with Ki67 response after 2 weeks letrozole: Final results of the PerELISA neoadjuvant study   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160260/abstract
e15139   Characterization of the colorectal cancer immune microenvironment using a novel high-plex protein analysis technology   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/159318/abstract
e24243   Gene expression signature development to decode breast cancer heterogeneity   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/164473/abstract
e17063   Dynamic variations in gene expressions of circulating tumor cells in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients in response to androgen receptor signaling inhibitors   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161398/abstract
e18015   Comprehensive analysis of mutation and expression based pathways in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/165024/abstract
e21610   Effect of combination immunotherapy on tumor growth, survival, and intratumoral immune infiltration in transgenic murine model of melanoma   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163694/abstract
e16579   Immune-related expression profiles and sunitinib response in metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC)   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160470/abstract
e17072   Detection of clinically-actionable alterations as hallmarks of de novo small cell prostate cancer   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/161350/abstract
e16554   Association of gene expression with outcomes with everolimus as post-VEGF inhibitor therapy for renal cell carcinoma (RCC)   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/160603/abstract
e21600   Quantitative multiplex immunofluorescence to identify candidate biomarkers of response to anti-PD1 in metastatic melanoma   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163510/abstract
e16024   Transcriptional analysis of immune genes in Epstein-Barr virus-associated gastric cancer and association with clinical outcomes   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/164795/abstract
e15593   The immune-profile of mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancers (CRCs) differs according to primary tumor sidedness   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/158896/abstract
e21578   T-cell biological aging in melanoma: Impact on immunotherapeutic discontinuation   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/163497/abstract
e15121   Development of predictors for PD-1/PD-L1-directed therapy of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) by gene expression profiling of small diagnostic biopsies (DBX)   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/159447/abstract
e18017   Investigating the feasibility of targeted next-generation sequencing to guide the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/165021/abstract
e12634   Different pCR rates according PAM50 defined subtypes in HER2 positive early breast cancer treated with neoadjuvant pertuzumab and trastuzumab   https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/162921/abstract
         

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.
NanoString Technologies provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The company's nCounter® Analysis System has been employed in life sciences research since it was first introduced in 2008 and has been cited in more than 1,950 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's technology is also being used in diagnostics. The Prosigna® Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay together with the nCounter Dx Analysis System is FDA 510(k) cleared for use as a prognostic indicator for distant recurrence of breast cancer. In addition, the company collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies in the development of companion diagnostic tests for various cancer therapies, helping to realize the promise of precision oncology.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, IO360, nCounter and Prosigna are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions. All third party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Doug Farrell
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
dfarrell@nanostring.com
Phone: 206-602-1768

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.