Rubicon Labs' Rod Schultz Reveals IoT "Vaccine" to Prevent Catastrophic Cyber Infections

Rubicon Labs Chief Product Officer Rod Schultz will prescribe a strategy to "vaccinate" IoT networks, and millions of connected devices, to help prevent catastrophic IoT cyber infections and declining network health. In a talk titled "Cryptographic Keys are the Vaccine for the IoT," Schultz will share Rubicon Labs' findings at the Internet of Things Developers Conference (IoT DevCon) on June 5 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.





In a talk titled "Cryptographic Keys are the Vaccine for the IoT," Schultz will share Rubicon Labs' findings at the Internet of Things Developers Conference (IoT DevCon) on June 5 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. The only conference and trade show focused specifically on the IoT product developer, IoT DevCon features in-depth technical analysis, demos, tutorials, business strategies, and product updates.

Schultz will discuss the value of connecting IoT devices to a secure cloud and he will share how unique identity prevents cyber intrusions from infecting an IoT network. He will focus on how a cyber vaccine, such as secure identity, can create "herd immunity" for the millions of IoT devices linked to an IoT network, just like a cattle herd, to prevent contagious and catastrophic outcomes.

"When do you use symmetric keys, RSA keys, and ECC keys for establishing trust, and what are the tradeoffs? Security and trust creation are required to prevent catastrophic events and declining health in IoT networks and devices," explains Schultz.

The Rubicon Labs expert team knows what it takes to provide unique identity for medical devices like insulin pumps to protect patient data, and is in a unique position to understand what it takes to "vaccinate" an IoT network. "If you connect a medical device to a network, it is critical to be able to control and secure it because data compliance, personal privacy and the health of a patient is at risk," said Schultz. "With unique and secure identity, it is also possible to provide services on IoT devices to generate new revenue streams."

Rubicon Labs will also showcase the Rubicon Identity Service which provides secure identity from the Rubicon Identity cloud service, running at Amazon Web Services (AWS), down to a variety of IoT devices, including medical platforms. The platform is a foundation to enabling control and scaled IoT services.

About Rubicon Labs

Rubicon Labs provides trust, identity, and security for connected IoT devices. The company believes secure identities are foundational to help the IoT market achieve its massive potential. Rubicon Labs has created a unique platform to provide security and identity seamlessly from the cloud to gateway and even to the most resource-constrained IoT endpoints.

Rubicon Labs' Identity Platform is delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), providing developers with a simple path to authenticate, secure and control their devices. Once identity is provisioned, data can be encrypted and signed, devices can be controlled with policies and over-the-air updates can be targeted to unique devices.

Rubicon Labs is based in San Francisco and operates an R&D lab in Austin, Texas. The company is venture-backed by Third Point Ventures, Pelion Venture Partners, and Akamai Technologies.

For more information, please visit: https://www.rubiconlabs.io/

Media Contact:

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

714-832-8716

949-231-2965

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com