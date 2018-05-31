Press release - No. 13 / 2018





Zealand Pharma will attend the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5-8, 2018 in New York

Copenhagen, May 31, 2018 - Mats Blom, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Zealand Pharma, will attend the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on 5-8 June, 2018 in New York.

For further information, please contact:

Britt Meelby Jensen, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +45 51 67 61 28, e-mail: bmj@zealandpharma.com



Mats Blom, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +45 31 53 79 73, e-mail: mabl@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, design and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. Zealand has a late-stage clinical portfolio of proprietary product candidates focusing on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. In addition, it has two marketed products, commercialized by Sanofi, and two product candidates under license collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

