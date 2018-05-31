FRO - First Quarter 2018 Results



Frontline Ltd. (the "Company" or "Frontline"), today reported unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2018:







Highlights



Reports net loss attributable to the Company and net loss attributable to the Company adjusted for certain non-cash items of $13.6 million, or $0.08 per share.



Three newbuildings were delivered: the VLCC's Front Empire and Front Princess and the LR2 Front Polaris.



Achieved spot TCE of $18,000 per day for VLCCs less than 15 years of age, excluding two newbuildings delivered during the quarter.



Extended its loan facility of up to $275.0 million by 12 months to November 2019.



Robert Hvide Macleod, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS commented:



"The spot rate environment was weak in the first quarter as inventory draws impacted a freight market that was already suffering from high fleet growth. While there are encouraging signs that seaborne crude volumes may soon increase as a result of changes by OPEC and a slowing trend of inventory draws, the market is not yet factoring in upside potential."





The average daily time charter equivalents ("TCE") earned by Frontline in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the prior quarter and in the year ended December 31, 2017 are shown below, along with spot estimates for the second quarter of 2018 and the estimated average daily cash break-even ("BE") rates for the remainder of 2018:







($ per day) Spot Spot estimates % covered Estimated average daily BE rates Q1 2018 Q4 2017 YTD 2017 Q2 2018 2018 VLCC 14,900 19,400 22,400 11,600 78% 22,700 SMAX 15,400 19,500 17,300 14,500 70% 18,500 LR2 14,800 14,400 14,400 12,400 72% 16,300





The full report can be found in the link below.

Questions should be directed to:

Robert Hvide Macleod: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 84

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 76

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. Words, such as, but not limited to "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although Frontline believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the control of Frontline, Frontline cannot assure you that they will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and Frontline disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

