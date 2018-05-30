Market Overview

Consolidated Communications to Present at the Morgan Stanley Leveraged Finance Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 30, 2018 5:42pm   Comments
MATTOON, Ill., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) today announced Steve Childers, chief financial officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, June 5 at 3:15 p.m. CT in New Orleans. 

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.consolidated.com.
                                
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 24-state service area.  Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: data, voice, video, managed services, cloud computing and wireless backhaul.  Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.

Contact:                                                                        
Lisa Hood, Consolidated Communications
Phone:  844-909-2675
Lisa.hood@consolidated.com

