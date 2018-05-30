Incas Becomes Part of the SSI SCHAEFER Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The German based SSI SCHAEFER Group, one of the world's leading suppliers of intralogistics products and solutions acquired Incas S.p.A.—a leading Italian automation and warehouse management software solutions provider.



From left to right: Ermanno Rondi, CEO Incas and Benno Reichmuth, CEO South West Europe of SSI Schaefer





Established in northern Italy in 1981, Incas offers its customers industrial automation solutions for logistics and production monitoring—as well as integrated software solutions. The deal between the two automation companies fosters the creation of the leading automation provider in Italy. Incas management will continue to manage daily activities, but will benefit tremendously from the expertise and the rich technology portfolio of SSI SCHAEFER thanks to this acquisition.

Benno Reichmuth, CEO South West Europe of SSI SCHAEFER, commented, "The acquisition of Incas, with its strong competence in system integration and IT software, fits perfectly into the overall strategy of SSI SCHAEFER. Incas strengthens our local presence in southwestern Europe substantially. With Incas being a member of the SSI SCHAEFER Group, we now become the strongest player within the Italian intralogistics market. Our customers within the region will benefit from the global power of the SSI SCHAEFER Group, while we provide professional and local expertise for after-market sales and customer service."

Incas' CEO, Ermanno Rondi added, "Becoming part of SSI SCHAEFER, where we share the same values and strategies, allows us to continue our efforts in developing an innovative product and service portfolio. This is extremely important due to today's need for digitalization and networking. This acquisition allows us to further our portfolio and guarantees stability and flexible operations as we fulfill these growing requirements from our local customers."

Both parties are on site this week during the international trade fair, Intralogistics, from May 29 to June 1. This venue provides a joint opportunity to meet customers and suppliers. During Aperitivo Tecnologico on May 31, Incas and SSI SCHAEFER will give an overview of cutting-edge logistics technology at 11 a.m. local time.

About SSI Schaefer Systems International:

Schaefer Systems International, Inc. is a leading supplier of innovative automation systems, integrated warehouse management technology, and storage solutions for various industries. Schaefer Systems International, Inc. provides end-to-end solutions for distribution and warehouse operation facilities including picking solutions, vertical lift storage, automated guided vehicles, and warehouse management software. Schaefer Systems International, Inc. is part of the SSI SCHAEFER Group, a global leader in intralogistics and material handling solutions. Founded in 1937, SSI SCHAEFER is a privately owned family company, with over 70 office locations, 10 manufacturing facilities, and over 10,000 associates worldwide. For more information, visit SSI SCHAEFER and WAMAS online.

About Incas:

Incase employs more than 200 people in the headquarter location of Vigiliano Biellese and northeast of Bologna. Incas specializes in design and development of turnkey solutions in intra- and factory-logistics. Experience gained through hundreds of systems completed since 1981 has allowed Incas to develop specific competences within the intralogistics and manufacturing flow processes. A software suite, that integrates the worlds of WMS, TMS, and a production flow monitoring system, answers specific needs for small- and medium-sized enterprises along with major corporations. A complete after-sales service—including predictive maintenance, coupled with carefully selected powerful machines and components—guarantee future-proof projects. For more information, visit Incas online.

Media Contact

Sharon Wahrmund

SSI Schaefer International

(704) 944-4500 ext. 5511

sharon.wahrmund@ssi-schaefer.com

www.ssi-schaefer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f26ed157-0e9e-455c-b0d0-1f993fc0d280