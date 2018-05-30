SYMC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Symantec Corp. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 16, 2018

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Symantec Corp. ("Symantec") (NASDAQ:SYMC) securities between May 20, 2017 and May 10, 2018 .



Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/symantec?wire=3.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Symantec's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; (2) Symantec's later disclosed "reporting of certain Non-GAAP measures including those that could impact executive compensation programs" would lead to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; and (3) as a result, Symantec's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 10, 2018, Symantec announced the commencement of an internal investigation "in connection with concerns raised by a former employee."

If you suffered a loss in Symantec you have until July 16, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

