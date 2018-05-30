Live Oak Bank Announces Ryan Furstenau and John Randall Join Mergers & Acquisitions Team

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bank announces Ryan Furstenau and John Randall will serve as a senior loan officers for the bank's mergers and acquisitions team. Furstenau and Randall will specialize in business acquisitions, real estate equipment and partner buyouts.



"Ryan and John are exceptional additions to our M&A team. Selling or merging a business is incredibly complex and their strengths in helping customers navigate the M&A process will be an asset to both the Live Oak team as well as our customers looking to achieve the American dream of being a small business owner," said Kay Anderson, director of emerging markets at Live Oak Bank.

Furstenau joins Live Oak as a seasoned lender, with more than 15 years of commercial lending experience. In his most recent role, he worked at one of the nation's largest banks, and has generated more than $200 million in loans to small businesses over his career. In his role at Live Oak, he will use his expertise to guide customers through SBA loan structures geared for cashflow lending, goodwill financing and working capital. Furstenau received a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Northern Illinois University.

Randall joins Live Oak as a seasoned lender, with more than 17 years of commercial lending experience. In his most recent role, he worked at one of the nation's largest banks, where he generated more than $400 million in loans to small businesses. In his role at Live Oak, he will use his expertise to guide customers through SBA loan structures geared for cashflow lending, goodwill financing and working capital. Randall received a bachelor's degree in agribusiness management from Purdue University.

Live Oak specializes in acquisition financing across all industries nationwide. The dedicated team has extensive SBA expertise to help brokers, intermediaries, search funds and individuals understand the process of acquiring a business structured with SBA financing.

To learn more about Live Oak Bank and our services for M&A, visit https://www.liveoakbank.com/mergers-and-acquisition-loans/.

