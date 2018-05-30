Casa Systems to Present at June Investment Conferences

ANDOVER, Mass., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced that Jerry Guo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gary Hall, Chief Financial Officer, will present at two investment conferences in June.



The Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 12 th at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston.

at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston. The William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 14th at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) in Chicago.

A live audio webcast and archive of Casa Systems' presentations will be available on the company's website at http://investors.casa-systems.com/.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) delivers converged broadband technology solutions that enable mobile, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for fixed and mobile 5G ultra-broadband networks are engineered for performance, flexibility and scale. Commercially deployed in over 70 countries, Casa serves more than 450 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.casa-systems.com.

