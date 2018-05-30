BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . (NASDAQ:BL), today announced that members of its management team will be participating in the following investor conferences:



Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

New York, NY

Wednesday, June 6

Presentation time: 9:05 am Eastern time

William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Chicago, IL

Tuesday, June 12,

Presentation time: 8:10 am Central time

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on BlackLine's investor relations web site at http://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting (F&A) that automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. BlackLine's platform is used by over 2,200 customers worldwide, spanning more than 200,000 users across approximately 150 countries. For more information about BlackLine, Inc., visit https://www.blackline.com/.

