Pinnacle Foods Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.325 per share, payable on July 12, 2018 to all common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2018.
Pinnacle Foods Contact
Jennifer Halchak
Vice President, Investor Relations
973-541-8629
About Pinnacle Foods Inc.
Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-quality branded food products with a mission of unleashing brand potential. With annual sales in excess of $3 billion, our portfolio includes well-known brands competing in frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable formats, such as Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Duncan Hines, Earth Balance, EVOL, Gardein, Glutino, Hungry-Man, Log Cabin, Udi's, Vlasic, and Wish-Bone, along with many others. The company is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has nearly 5,500 employees across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.pinnaclefoods.com.