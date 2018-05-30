Pinnacle Foods Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.325 per share, payable on July 12, 2018 to all common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2018.



