Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on Wednesday, June 6, 2018

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. ("Goosehead" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GSHD) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2018 results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.



The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 898-2795 (toll-free) or (210) 874-7848 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead's investor relations website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com.



A replay will be available following the end of the call through Wednesday, June 13, 2018, by telephone at (855) 859-2056 (toll-free) or (404) 537-3406 (international), passcode 2581635. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com for one year following the call.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ:GSHD) is an independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead represents over 80 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of seven corporate sales offices and over 400 franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.gooseheadinsurance.com.

CONTACTS



Investor Contact:

Garrett Edson

ICR

Phone: (214) 838-5145

E-mail: IR@goosehead.com

Media Contact:

Scott Tangney/Nicole Hakimi

ICR

Phone: (646) 277-1299

E-mail: PR@goosehead.com