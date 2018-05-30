Power Metals Announces $2 Million Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:PWM) (FRANKFURT:OAA1) (OTC:PWRMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of engagement with Eight Capital as lead agent (the "Agent"), under which Eight Capital has agreed to offer for sale flow-through units of the Company (the "Units"), on a "best efforts" private placement basis, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Unit of $0.58 (the "Offering Price"), for total gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall consist of one flow-through common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.85 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.



The Company has granted Eight Capital an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of Units at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering. If this option is exercised in full, an additional $300,000 will be raised pursuant to the Offering and the aggregate proceeds of the Offering will be up to approximately $2,300,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for its upcoming drill program at the Case Lake Property, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing date of the Offering is scheduled to be on or before June 21, 2018 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The Units will be offered by way of a private placement pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements in Canada. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the Closing Date.

As consideration for its services, Eight Capital will receive a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Company will also issue to Eight Capital compensation warrants in an amount equal to 6% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each compensation warrant will be exercisable into a unit comprised of one common share and one-half of one Warrant.

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More, Chairman & Director

