Trevali Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX:TV) (BVL:TV) (OTCQX:TREVF) (Frankfurt:4TI) announces that Mr. Gerbrand van Heerden has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective June 1, 2018. Gerbrand most recently served as Trevali's Senior Vice President – Business Initiatives/Development.

Gerbrand joined Trevali in 2017 following the Company's acquisition of the Perkoa and Rosh Pinah mines. He is both a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of South Africa and a Chartered Professional Accountant in British Columbia (CPABC) and has over 18 years of experience in various senior management roles in the mining industry. He commenced his career with Deloitte in South Africa, after which he joined Metorex Limited, a listed mining company as Group Financial Controller in 2004. He assumed increasing levels of responsibility over time, including involvement in numerous green and brownfield projects through commissioning and into operational readiness. In 2013, Gerbrand was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Rosh Pinah Zinc Corporation and was instrumental in the turn-around and modernization of the operation, with a focus on establishing a continuous improvement culture.

Gerbrand's appointment comes following the retirement of Anna Ladd-Kruger who served as Trevali's CFO since 2011. The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Ladd-Kruger for her service as the Company's CFO for the past seven years.

"I would like to welcome Gerbrand in his new role as Trevali's CFO," stated Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO. "His extensive base metals and finance experience will provide a solid foundation to the Company as it continues to evolve into a global, mid-tier miner. I would also like to thank Anna for her valuable contribution as CFO over the past seven years, where she helped Trevali transition from an exploration and development stage company to a top-10 global zinc producer with four operating mines."

ABOUT TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

Trevali is a zinc-focused, base metals company with four mines: the wholly-owned Santander mine in Peru, the wholly-owned Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick, its 80% owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and its 90% owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso.

For further details on Trevali, please refer to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

"Mark D. Cruise" (signed)

Mark D. Cruise, President

Contact Information:

Steve Stakiw, Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: sstakiw@trevali.com

Phone: (604) 488-1661 / Direct: (604) 638-5623