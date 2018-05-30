Armada Hoffler Properties to Present at Nareit's REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) announced today that Louis Haddad, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael O'Hara, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Nareit's REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time in New York City.



A live webcast of the Company's presentation can be accessed on the Investors page of the Armada Hoffler Properties website at www.ArmadaHoffler.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the presentation and can be accessed at the same web address.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in its stabilized portfolio. The Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Contact:

Michael P. O'Hara

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 366-6684