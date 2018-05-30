TGI Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Welcomes New Member to the Advisory Board

EWING, NJ, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTCMarkets: TSPG) ("TGI"), a diversified technology company, today announced the addition of new members to its advisory team. The newest advisory board member is Ben RG Hedenberg, who will join TGI's team of industry leaders, business and research experts.





Ben RG Hedenberg, LL.M. is the founder of Big Ben Ventures and possesses a unique mix of legal, financial, operational and technical knowledge, which complements and extends Big Ben's entrepreneurial and financial expertise. He has extensive experience in new business start-ups and development. Proven entrepreneurial skills in introducing cutting edge technologies, including strategic planning, market analysis and fundraising. Before funding Big Ben he spent four years in the 1980 as CEO and President for CD Plant AB (Sweden). Lead the process from planning to commercialization of the largest production unit for Optical Disc's in Northern Europe; at the time a leading edge technology. He was the founder of the art music record company The Big Ben Phonogram Company Ltd. (U.K.). Successfully released records on the global market, including artists as Sir Yehudi Menuhin and Christoph Eschenbach. In the 1990s Ben spent four years as Executive Director, Bready International B.V. Responsible for strategic planning and fundraising for a new and unique system utilizing a hardware and software combined in an innovative system. For the past eight years Ben has been committed to innovation projects within information technology, clean technology, digital communications, intermodal transportation, combined food science and appliance projects, Internet sales and marketing projects, as well as to restructure business entities and to develop business plans, strategies and carry out mergers.



He holds a Masters of Laws Degree (LL.M.) from the Lund University in Sweden, and has written a Graduate Thesis on the subject "The Inventive Step" (with distinction). Member of the Swedish-American Chambers of Commerce.



TGI continues to make progress with its manufacturing partners in gearing up for the production of Specialty Electric Vehicles. TGI and its partners are beginning detailed engineering to prepare low cost foreign manufacturing of US designed electrics vehicles to serve demand in growing foreign market demand.



About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.



For further info: HenryV@TGIPOWER.COM 609-201-2099