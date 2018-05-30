McGlinchey Stafford's Intellectual Property Team Receives Recognition in IP Stars

NEW ORLEANS, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC is pleased to announce the firm's Intellectual Property team has received recognition in the latest edition of Managing Intellectual Property magazine's IP Stars ranking. The firm is listed as Highly Recommended in Louisiana and Recommended in Texas for its intellectual property representation.



In addition to practice area recognition, IP Stars recognized attorneys R. Andrew "Drew" Patty II and Joel Mohrman as both Patent Stars and Trademark Stars for their work in the field.

"Our Intellectual Property team has provided consistent, focused counsel in trademark and patent matters and litigation, growing areas of concern for our clients across every industry as they seek to protect their brands and ideas in a global marketplace," said Rudy Aguilar, Managing Member of McGlinchey Stafford. "It is an honor to receive continued recognition from clients and peers for being at the forefront of this dynamic area of law."

IP Stars is an annual guide of intellectual property law firms and practitioners worldwide. First published in 1996, IP Stars now covers more than 80 jurisdictions, and is compiled following research conducted by an experienced team of analysts and journalists in Hong Kong, London, and New York.

