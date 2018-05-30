Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM

TORONTO, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM), (FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce its JV company, Graph Blockchain Limited ("GBC" or "Graph Blockchain"), received the first payment from its channel partner IBM for its electric vehicle charging stations solution with a leading electric utility provider.



GBC announced that the prototype solution for the electric power and utility company has achieved full success rates in all inter-developmental tests and reviews, and was deemed successfully completed, concluding with the GBC receiving payment for the solution of approximately $190,000 CAD.

"The research & development of this leading-edge prototype is formidable, given the size and scope of the project. In completing the prototype solution, the development team surpassed expectations, and we are thrilled at the outcome of the project with the client thus far," says Peter Kim, President and COO of Graph Blockchain.

About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain is a joint venture formed between Datametrex and Bitnine. The JV mandate is to bring the value of Graph Database technology to the blockchain environment where there is a great need to enhance performance and present the verified and authenticated data in unique ways.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to four exciting verticals. Big Data, collecting data from retail point of sales environments. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its joint venture company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com). Industrial scale Cryptocurrency Mining through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp (www.roninblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

