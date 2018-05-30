DEINOVE AND OLEOS EXPAND THEIR COLLABORATION WITH THE SUPPORT OF THE OCCITANIE REGION

A second cosmetic active ingredient will be developed as part of the collaboration between DEINOVE and Hallstar-Oléos.

The Occitanie Region will finance up to 35% of this new project.

DEINOVE pursues its strategy of establishing a range of cosmetic active ingredients.

Montpellier, 30 May 2018 (6:30pm CET) - DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops, and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, announces that it will benefit from the support of the Occitanie Region for the development of a new cosmetic Oleoactive® with Hallstar-Oléos.

After a first program launched in January 2018, DEINOVE and Hallstar-Oléos decided to step up their goals and launch in 2019 a second cosmetic Oleoactive® ingredient based on a new strain. For each of these development programs, DEINOVE provides bacterial biomass after optimization of the production performance while Hallstar-Oléos ensures the extraction and the valorization of the compounds of interest thanks to its exclusive Oléo-Eco-Extraction process.

The Occitanie Region has granted DEINOVE a subsidy corresponding to 35% of the total budget of this new innovation program fully developed within the region.

DEINOVE affirms with this program its desire to generate a real range of innovative cosmetic active ingredients.

"We are actively pursuing the development of our cosmetics activities, always exploiting the biodiversity of our library of rare bacterial strains. Our panel of 6,000 strains offers the possibility to multiply collaborative projects. The collaboration with Hallstar-Oléos is fruitful and we are pleased that the Region is accompanying us in this new project," declares Emmanuel PETIOT, CEO of DEINOVE.

"The potential of bacterial biomasses opens up a new field of innovation for natural, high-performance cosmetic ingredients - This new project, supported by our Region, will allow us to explore molecules that are different from those conventionally extracted from plants," said Anne ROSSIGNOL-CASTERA, Hallstar's General and Scientific Manager for Oléos.

ABOUT OLÉOS/HALLSTAR

Hallstar is a leading global provider of specialty chemistry solutions. The company takes a collaborative approach to every engagement, delivering technical support, chemistry expertise and industry knowledge. Hallstar's Oléos line of products are next-generation natural, 100% eco-designed cosmetic ingredients, based on its patented oleo-eco-extraction technology. These products rely on the synergy between the properties of vegetable oils together with the bio-molecules naturally present in plants.

www.oleos.fr

www.hallstar.com

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces compounds with industrial value from rare microorganisms, for the healthcare, nutrition and cosmetics markets.

These innovative production methods represent a sustainable and competitive alternative.

For this, DEINOVE relies on two key assets:

A unique strain bank with 6,000 rare bacteria that have not yet been exploited;

A genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform that enables them to customize these natural micro-factories, transforming them into new industry standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 50 employees and has nearly 130 international patent applications. The Company has been listed on Euronext Growth® since April 2010.









www.deinove.com









twitter.com/Deinove









fr.linkedin.com/company/deinove

