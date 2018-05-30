NACD Announces 35 Boards of Directors Nominated for NACD NXT

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 19,000 corporate board members, today announced the 35 boards, spanning a cross section of company sizes and industries, that have been nominated for NACD NXT recognition. The recognition, part of NACD's NXT initiative, applauds exemplary board leadership practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion, ultimately fostering long-term value creation.



The boards of the following companies have been nominated for NACD NXT recognition:

Alliant Energy Corp.

American Water Works Co. Inc.

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

AMTEK Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Artesian Resources Corp.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Campbell Soup Co.

CIT Group Inc.

Dynamics Intelligence

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Eversource Energy

EVERTEC Inc. Foot Locker Inc.

Hooker Furniture Corp.

HP Inc.

Knoll Inc.

Larry H. Miller Management Corp.

Liberty Mutual Holding Co Inc.

Navient Corp.

Newmont Mining Corp.

Prudential Financial Inc.

Recology Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.

SLM Corp.

Target Corp.

Tech Data Corp.

Teleflex Inc.

Terex Corp.

TrueBlue Inc.

Union Pacific Corp.

Unisys Corp.

United Rentals Inc.

United Services Automobile Assoc. (USAA)

Yamana Gold Inc.



Nominations will be evaluated by an independent selection committee composed of leading corporate directors and executives. The winner in each category (small-cap, mid-cap, large-cap, and private companies) will be publicly announced during the NACD NXT Recognition Gala at NACD's annual Global Board Leaders' Summit on Saturday, September 29, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC.

For more information, visit www.NACDonline.org/NXT.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 19,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org.

Contact:

Susan Oliver

susanboliver@gmail.com

703-216-4078







