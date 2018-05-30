Ingenico Group enters into exclusive negotiations with Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe to combine BS PAYONE with Ingenico Retail assets in DACH

Press Release Paris,

May 30th, 2018

Ingenico Group, (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced it entered into exclusive negotiations regarding the combination of BS PAYONE owned by DSV (a subsidiary of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe) with Ingenico Retail assets in DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). This non-cash business combination would be 52% owned and consolidated by Ingenico Group.

The joint-venture would create the clear market leader in the attractive German market with the broadest offering in-store and online covering the specific needs of all types of merchants.

Both parties would become long term partners in the DACH region. Current BS PAYONE shareholders would maintain meaningful minority rights in line with their 48% stake.

Headquartered in Frankfurt, BS PAYONE is a leading full-service payment provider offering instore and online payment solutions and employing around 700 people. Serving more than 250,000 merchants in various industries, from small and medium-size businesses to large international accounts, BS PAYONE is the second largest international card acquirer in Germany and a major Network Service Provider (NSP). BS PAYONE benefits from close partnerships with a large number of savings banks in Germany.

The parties intent to sign definitive agreements in Q3 2018.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Learn more at www.ingenico.com twitter.com/ingenico

About BS PAYONE

BS PAYONE GmbH is one of the leading omnichannel-payment providers in Europe. As a full-service payment service provider, the company offers both standardised and individual payment solutions for point of sale and e-commerce transactions on all devices and across all channels in line with each customer's requirements. Companies that wish to offer cashless payments to their customers receive from BS PAYONE all products for automated processing of all payment processes from a single source. This includes the acceptance of all common national and international credit and debit cards, alternative payment methods (APMs), POS and self-service terminals for stationary trade and the automated and holistic processing of e-commerce and mobile payments. The company provides its customers with the highest degree of quality through the most modern network operations ensuring the highest level of security for the processing of payment data. The payment-service provider is a subsidiary of the Deutsche Sparkassenverlag, making it part of the Sparkassen Finance Group. BS PAYONE GmbH is licensed by and falls under the oversight of Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), and processes more than one billion transactions every year.

About DSV Group / Deutscher Sparkassenverlag

The DSV Group, consisting of Deutscher Sparkassenverlag and its subsidiaries and associated companies, generates annual sales of EUR 900,1 million (source: 2017 temporary balance sheet). As a specialized solution provider, the DSV Group provides the institutions and associations of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Savings Banks Finance Group) with both analog and digital media content. Electronic forms and advisory systems, technical equipment, and bank cards round out this product range. The spectrum of products and services is enhanced by IT-supported services, payment solutions, Web sites, and all-around agency services, including communications plans and PR events. The company has approximately 2,150 employees, and its headquarters are located in Stuttgart. The DSV Group also operates a large number of offices in other cities across Germany.

