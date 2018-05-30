CAPS® Delivers Confidence in Compounding at ASHP

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. (CAPS) will showcase its 503B and 503A compounding services and quality assurance programs at this year's American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists (ASHP) Summer Meeting, June 3-5, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.



With over 27 years of experience, CAPS has been a front-runner in implementing the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) 503B quality assurance requirements under the Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA).To further amplify its commitment to service customers, CAPS is expanding its sterile compounding outsourcing services with a new 503B facility in Phoenix, AZ. Scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2018, this facility will complement CAPS' two existing 503B facilities located in San Diego, CA and Allentown, PA.

At booth #626, CAPS representatives will highlight the company's Test, Hold and ReleaseSM (THR®) program. THR is designed to ensure that every compounded drug batch from CAPS' 503B outsourcing facilities meets standards for cGMP release testing for sterility, potency, and endotoxin prior to shipment. CAPS also offers a Certificate of Release for each batch to give customers peace of mind.

"CAPS was among the first outsourcing facilities in the nation to fully adopt release testing. When it comes to patient safety, we believe that 100% release testing from our 503B facilities is the only way to assure the level of quality demanded by our customers," said Mike Koch, Senior Vice President, CAPS Professional Services.

CAPS also has 22 503A regional pharmacies registered to dispense customized, patient-specific compounded sterile preparations.

Additional products and services CAPS will feature at the booth include:

90-day beyond use dating (BUD) for a broad 503B service offering of ready-to-use, pre-filled syringes and bags – designed to improve waste reduction and improve patient care.



– designed to improve waste reduction and improve patient care. Custom Parenteral Nutrition (PN) service with CAPSLink™ ordering software – providing a safe and convenient way to order parenteral nutrition, same day or next day, 365 days a year.



providing a safe and convenient way to order parenteral nutrition, same day or next day, 365 days a year. CAPS ConsultingSM – a service designed to help hospital pharmacists and pharmacies remain compliant in light of new regulations as a result of the DQSA. CAPS Consulting offers comprehensive evaluations of pharmacies, assesses compliance readiness, and provides recommendations and training.

About CAPS®

CAPS is the nation's largest network of outsourcing admixture pharmacies. A pioneer in the outsourcing of CSPs, CAPS was founded in 1991, and delivers high-quality, same-day, admixture services and solutions to hospitals and outpatient facilities across the nation. CAPS has two 503B Outsourcing Facilities that are registered with the FDA to provide anticipatory compounding services. CAPS also has 22 state licensed 503A regional pharmacies that dispense labeled, patient-specific prescriptions. To learn more, visit www.capspharmacy.com.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include ostomy and wound care, dialysis, nutrition, pharmacy admixture and compounding. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com.

