Conifer Holdings to Present at 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational in Los Angeles, CA

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) ("Conifer" or the "Company") announced today that it will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Monday, June 4th at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET and hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap/micro-cap space, and is expected to be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About the Company

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based property and casualty holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Conifer offers specialty insurance coverage for both commercial and personal lines, marketing through independent agents in all 50 states. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol CNFR. Additional information is available on the Company's website at IR.CNFRH.com.

For Further Information:

Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840

ir@cnfrh.com