Konica Minolta Releases Exa Workflow Enhancements Based on Customer Feedback to Manage Turn-Around-Times

WAYNE, N.J., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In medical imaging, workflow varies across different types of facilities and imaging providers. Recognizing this, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. continually enhances Exa™ to provide customers with unmatched flexibility and simplicity through a customizable workflow engine and an intelligent worklist. A new worklist feature, Turn-Around-Time (TAT), is being introduced at the 2018 annual meeting of the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM), being held May 31-June 2 in National Harbor, MD. Konica Minolta is exhibiting at the meeting and will be demonstrating this new feature in booth 601.



TAT helps facilities manage priorities during heavy workload periods. Several features requested by Exa customers expand functionality to include easy-to-see visual cues and allow filtering in the worklist. Color coding the TAT level now enables users to more easily discern the TAT for each study while the highest level blinks to indicate that the facility-determined TAT has expired. Users can filter the worklist based on TAT level and sort it on the study list.

"At Konica Minolta Healthcare, one of our top priorities is fulfilling our customer's needs with the tools they need to be as efficient and productive as possible," says Kevin Borden, Vice President of Product for Healthcare IT at Konica Minolta Healthcare. "We believe efficiency and productivity translate to better patient care, especially in today's healthcare environment when clinicians and staff are being asked to do more with less. Now with the TAT feature, we've taken our status-driven worklist to the next level, helping facilities ensure the most urgent cases are addressed by the most appropriate radiologist."

Exa's workflow engine enables facilities to customize Exa to meet their unique needs, rather than the other way around. A drag-and-drop user interface makes it easy to implement workflows that match internal processes from order, to scheduled appointment, to insurance authorization, check in, image capture, checkout and much more for more efficient service to patients and referring physicians.

Konica Minolta Healthcare's Exa platform offers a unique and unparalleled software solution that is scalable and customizable—from enterprise-wide to specialty or modality-specific—with unique tool sets that serve varying types of practices. All Exa solutions enjoy the distinct benefits of speed, security and access with advanced features such as Server-Side Rendering, Diagnostic Zero Footprint viewer and a single integrated database across all modules.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.

Company name KONICA MINOLTA, INC. Headquarters JP TOWER, 2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan Founded December 1936 FY 2016 Revenue $962.8 Billion JPY Number of employees Approx. 43,980 (2017) Business Lines

The Konica Minolta Group operates in sectors ranging from business technologies, where our products are typified by MFPs (multi-functional peripherals), and Industrial Business (former Optics Business), where our products include pickup lenses for optical disks, and TAC film, a key material used in LCD panels, to healthcare, where we make digital X-ray diagnostic imaging systems.

